ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Atkore

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Atkore, Inc. (“Atkore” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR) and reminds investors of the April 23, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Atkore engaged in an anticompetitive price-fixing scheme that artificially inflated the price of PVC Pipes; (2) in turn, Atkore reaped significant, unsustainable financial benefits from its anticompetitive conduct; (3) as Atkore’s price-fixing scheme was exposed, the Company and its price fixing co-conspirators were no longer able to artificially inflate the price of PVC Pipes, resulting in a substantial decrease in the price of PVC Pipes; (4) Atkore’s business and operations were negatively impacted; and (5) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The truth emerged before markets opened on February 4, 2025, when Atkore announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting net sales of $661.6 million—below analysts’ estimates of $680.7 million. Additionally, Atkore significantly reduced its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) guidance for the rest of fiscal year 2025. During the corresponding earnings call that same day, CFO Deitzer disclosed that Atkore’s “plastic pipe and conduit product category declined mid-single digits during the quarter[,]” compared to “high single digits in the prior year.” CFO Deitzer also attributed the guidance reduction to the forthcoming poor performance of Atkore’s PVC business, stating, “I’d say roughly $75 million or 3/4 of that is on the PVC side.”

On this news, the price of Atkore common stock fell $15.59 per share, or nearly 20%, from a closing price of $79.72 per share on February 3, 2025, to a closing price of $64.13 per share on February 4, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Atkore’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

