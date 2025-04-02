Crisis Text Line Launches Dedicated Hotline to Support Americans Facing Financial Stress

Text “$$$” to 741741 to Speak to a Live Volunteer Crisis Counselor

New York, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising economic uncertainty is placing a heavy burden on both financial and mental well-being. With concerns about layoffs, tariffs, a possible recession, and personal financial instability on the rise, many Americans are struggling to cope. In response, Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7 mental health support in English and Spanish, has launched a dedicated support option for individuals feeling overwhelmed by financial stress or job loss along with a new Financial Stress webpage as a helpful resource. By texting “$$$” to 741741, anyone in need can connect with a trained volunteer crisis counselor for immediate, nonjudgmental support - at no cost.

According to Federal Reserve officials, consumers feel that uncertainty around economic factors is making it difficult to plan for the future. Expectations for inflation have also jumped from 4.3% to 4.9% in the past month, the highest level since November 2022.

Crisis Text Line has seen this stress reflected in its conversations with texters. Discussions about financial stress have surged by 18% in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

“Our data show a clear and growing connection between financial challenges and mental health struggles,” said Dr. Shairi Turner, Chief Health Officer at Crisis Text Line. “By introducing this keyword, we aim to provide a direct, accessible lifeline for those facing financial uncertainty, ensuring they have a safe space to seek support.”

Struggling with financial uncertainty can be overwhelming, but focusing on practical steps can help ease stress.

“Start by identifying what you can control—review your budget, prioritize essential expenses, and explore available assistance programs,” said Dr. Turner. “Seeking emotional support from loved ones or crisis services can provide reassurance, while healthy stress management techniques like mindfulness, exercise, and maintaining a routine can improve resilience. Reframing negative thoughts and setting small, achievable financial goals can also help create a sense of progress.”

Those seeking support can text “$$$” to 741741 to reach a live volunteer Crisis Counselor, free, 24/7.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a leading nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, we have supported nearly 11 million conversations in the United States and nearly 15 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line’s more than 80,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm through nonjudgmental support and empowers each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. We are committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text $$$ to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.







Vanessa Showalter Crisis Text Line 949-748-0542 vshowalter@crisistextline.org

