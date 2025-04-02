Alliance Memory Launches New 32Mb Fast SRAM in 48-ball FBGA Package

Device Offers Wide Power Supply Range From 1.65V to 3.6V and Fast Access Time Down to 10 ns

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the demand for high-density fast CMOS SRAMs, Alliance Memory today introduced a new 32Mb device in the 6 mm by 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package. Configured as 2M x 16, the AS7CW2M16-10BIN offers a wide power supply range from 1.65V to 3.6V.

“As other manufacturers continue to phase out their SRAM offerings, Alliance Memory remains committed to supporting the market with a wide range of fast memory solutions,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “Our latest device not only provides our customers with a higher density option but also offers increased flexibility by supporting both 1.8V and 3.3V operating voltages in a single part.”

Operating from a single 1.8V, 2.5V, or 3.3V power supply, the device released today is optimized for consumer TVs and digital cameras, industrial robotics, networking routers, medical equipment, and high-speed automotive systems. For these applications, the AS7CW2M16-10BIN provides fast access times down to 10 ns minimum, data retention voltages down to 1.5V minimum, and low power consumption with operating currents down to 43mA typical and standby current of 10mA typical.

The SRAM features TTL-compatible inputs and outputs, tri-state output, easy memory expansion with chip select (CS) and output enable (OE) functionality, and data control for upper and lower bytes. The RoHS-compliant device operates over a -40°C to +85°C temperature range.

The AS7CW2M16-10BIN is the latest addition to Alliance Memory’s full range of fast SRAMs, which include devices with densities from 64Kb to 16Mb. Fabricated using high-performance, high-reliability CMOS technology, the ICs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Density V CC

(V) tAA

(ns) V DR

(V) I CC (mA) I SB1 (mA) Package Temp.

(°C) AS7CW2M16-10BIN







32Mb







3.3 10 2.0 45 10 48-ball FBGA







-40 to +85







2.5 10 2.0 45 10 1.8 12 1.5 43 10

Samples and production quantities of the new fast SRAM are available now, with lead times of eight to 10 weeks. The AS7CW2M16 32Mb fast SRAM part will also be available in a TSOP package later in Q2 2025.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Editor resources:

Link to product image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/alliancememory/albums/72177720324793163

Link to product datasheets and Buy Now information:

https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/AS7CW2M16/

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

