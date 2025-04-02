Cain Daniel Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "The Leadership Playbook" with Jack Canfield

Cain Daniel

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “The Leadership Playbook”. Cain joins an elite circle of co-authors, alongside legendary Jack Canfield, contributing to this powerful and life-changing publication.



"The Leadership Playbook” will be a powerful guide for those looking to elevate their leadership skills and make a lasting impact. Scheduled to release in summer of 2025.



About Cain Daniel:

Cain Daniel has been a leader in professional education for over a decade, helping thousands of entrepreneurs break into and excel in the financial services industry. As a Partner and Vice President at REMIC, a premier Canadian financial education institute, he plays a key role in driving sales, marketing, operations, and strategic innovation.



Beyond REMIC, Cain co-founded AMIPROS, an association dedicated to educating both mortgage professionals and the public on mortgage investing. His passion for entrepreneurship and education fuels his mission to equip individuals with the essential tools and strategies for success.



Most recently, he co-launched the “Billionaire Dollar Podcast”, where he and industry leaders share insights and experiences to inspire entrepreneurs. Outside of work, Cain enjoys playing soccer and spending quality time with his wife and their two children, Mila and Evan.



Learn more about Cain Daniel and his work at caindaniel.com and remic.ca.



SuccessBooks® is excited to welcome Cain Daniel as a co-author of “The Leadership Playbook”. Stay tuned for the release of this game-changing book, where Cain, alongside Jack Canfield and other visionary contributors, will share invaluable wisdom to empower readers on their journey to success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.