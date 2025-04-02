Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on calls for LGUs to ensure preparedness for the "Big One"

PHILIPPINES, April 2 - Press Release
April 2, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON CALLS FOR LGUs TO ENSURE PREPAREDNESS FOR THE "BIG ONE"

The devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand should serve as a warning to us. We cannot afford complacency in preparing for the 'Big One' especially since the Philippines is located within the Pacific ring of fire. Local government units must be fully empowered and equipped to respond immediately and appropriately to calamities such as an earthquake.

As frontliners, LGUs should designate areas of evacuation, and must have well-trained emergency response teams with rescue and medical capabilities on standby at all times, ready to act at a moment's notice. Importante na may kakayahan, mga gamit, at pondo ang mga LGUs para rumesponde sa mga kalamidad. Hindi lang ito responsibilidad ng gobyerno--tayo mismo ay dapat handa at may alam para agad tayong makakilos sa panahon ng pangangailangan!

