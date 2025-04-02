Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin by Ximena Kavalekas Handbag Collection Palm Beach Reception

SohoMuse Logo Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Romero Britto (Photo Credit: LMG Images (Enhanced)) Tom Lerna, Rori Sassoon (Photo Credit: LMG Images) "Aunt Sue" Hrib of BIATCH Tequila (Photo Credit: LMG Images) Marina Cocher, Consuleo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo Credit: LMG Images)

Palm Beach Debut of New Clutch Collection benefited the Center for Family Services Palm Beach County

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billboard Recording Artist, Entrepreneur Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and designer Ximena Kavalekas held an exclusive reception in Palm Beach to debut the recently launched line of classic, elegant and contemporary clutches to the fashionable set at fashion boutique, Marina St. Barth. Guests had the opportunity to see the clutch collection premiere in Palm Beach while sipping on BIATCH Tequila. Those who engaged in the shopping spirit also helped local charity, the Center for Family Services Palm Beach County whose works are as well-known as their fundraising event, the old Bags Luncheon. Gift bags supplied by the team at Rowe Plastic Surgery added the final touch to an elegant afternoon.The new collection of clutches, designed by Kavalekas and Vanderbilt Costin and made in Italy, come in three colors: black, royal blue, and nude. The structured clutches have an adjustable, interchangeable strap and a card holder on the inner wall plus the gift of a pocket mirror. Inside the clutch, gold lettering reads: “Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin” alongside Ximena Kavalekas logo. “This collaboration represents sophistication, style, and uniqueness, and all my designs come with a gift from my family to yours – in the case of the clutch a pocket mirror,” said Vanderbilt Costin.Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin is a Billboard-charting artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist who has performed alongside Joe Cocker Mya Tweet and many others and is the co-founder of SohoMuse, a networking site for creatives. She is also the great-great-great niece of Consuelo Vanderbilt, the Duchess of Marlborough, and a seventh-generation descendant of shipping and railroad industrialist Cornelius Vanderbilt. Having grown up in England and studied in Italy, she is a fixture in the fashion world and was recently a judge at the Elysian Impact’s second annual Catwalk Furbaby runway show at New York Fashion Week. Vanderbilt Costin also recently released her own line of jewelry on HSN called The Homage, honoring the five generations of women in her family.Ximena Kavalekas is an Ecuadorian fashion designer who studied at the famed fashion school, Polimoda, in Florence, Italy, as well as L’Academia Italiana. She represented Italian brands in Miami before launching her handbag label in 2015. Known for honoring Italian craftsmanship while fusing it with a modern aesthetic, her handbags have been worn by Hollywood celebrities, solidifying the brand’s reputation in the luxury market. In 2020, the brand opened its first flagship store in the Miami Design District.Notable attendees included: Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Ximena Kavalekas, Romero Britto, Todd L’Herrou, Marina Cocher, Sue Hrib, Tom Lerna, and Rori Sassoon.The clutch collection between Vanderbilt Costin and Kavalekas is symbolic. “Fashion represents a powerful way to understand and communicate who we are,” said Vanderbilt Costin. “Fashion is important because it serves as a creative outlet for me to experiment with styles, colors, and trends to reflect mood, whether it be performing or attending fashion shows or business meetings. This clutch has it all.Describing her inspiration for the collaboration, Ximena commented, "I believe Consuelo´s natural elegance inspired me so much, it seems effortless, sophisticated and cool; and of course, she´s a New Yorker that really knows how to play with different elements at the same time. Also, she is involved in different philanthropic initiatives and in Ximena Kavalekas we truly believe when helping, giving and supporting our communities the universe gives back to us in so many good and different ways”.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com About Ximena Kavalekas:Ximena Kavalekas is a Miami-based luxury brand founded in 2015, promising affordable luxury with the most exquisite and exotic materials. Handcrafted in Italy, paying special attention to versatility and practicality, and merging Ximena's radiant personality, the fashion label is an exquisite and expressive laboratory, with color being a key element in the brand's DNA.After one year of business operations, the eponymous label started gaining attention from the press and celebrities such as Sofia Vergara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Carlson, Gigi Hadid, and Priyanka Chopra, among others. Ximena Kavalekas made its debut in the luxury market in 2016, with Bergdorf Goodman as the first retailer to carry its collections. The brand then expanded to other luxury retailers such as Bloomingdales, Net-a-Porter, and Moda Operandi, organically growing its presence in the industry. For more information, please visit: www.ximenakavalekas.com About Marina St. BarthMarina St. Barth is a sun-kissed lifestyle boutique that brings the essence of travel and luxury to fashion. We are located in Florida (Palm Beach & Naples) and The Hamptons (Southampton & East Hampton). Inspired by the art of travel through style, Marina personally curates the finest brands from around the world, offering you exclusive, high-quality pieces. Whether you're drawn to island elegance, casual glamour, or bohemian chic, let Marina satisfy your wanderlust and be your passport to style. For more information, please visit: www.marina-stbarth.com

