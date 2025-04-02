Savvy Skiers Are Ditching the Gear Hassle: Why More Families Are Opting for Season Rentals

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As gear prices climb and time becomes more valuable, a growing number of savvy skiers are making the switch to season rentals. Christy Sports today announced that 2025/2026 Season Rentals will be available for reservation starting April 4, with customers able to lock in 2024/2025 rates through Memorial Day.

Once seen as a beginner option, season rentals are now becoming the go-to choice for experienced skiers and families who want the best value—without the stress of shopping, hauling, or maintaining their own gear.

Skiers Who Know, Rent Seasonally

“We’re seeing more seasoned skiers—those who know the sport and the economics—choosing to rent seasonally,” said Gordon Wade, Vice President of Rental at Christy Sports. “It’s not about cutting corners; it’s about cutting stress.”

With one pickup at the start of the season and easy size exchanges when needed, skiers are choosing rentals not just for affordability, but for the flexibility and time savings that come with it.

All the Benefits, None of the Hassle

Christy Sports’ season rental packages offer professionally tuned equipment, simple returns, and included maintenance—so skiers can spend more time on the mountain and less time dealing with gear.

“Instead of investing thousands in skis or snowboards that might need tuning, storage, or resale later, our customers pick up high-performance gear for the whole season and focus on skiing,” added Wade.

For the Love family of Boulder, season rentals are a smart move that pays off. “We’ve got five growing kids and seven busy schedules,” said Katy Love. “We don’t want to deal with fittings every weekend or shopping for new gear every year. Renting once, early, and being ready to go all season long just makes sense.”

Packages Start at $99 for Kids and $239 for Adults

Season rentals are available at select Christy Sports locations in Colorado, Utah and Washington. Customers who book before Memorial Day will receive 20% off and lock in this season’s pricing.

All season rentals include:

Easy pickup and drop-off

Free gear tuning throughout the season

Flexible cancellation

Complimentary size exchanges

Reserve Now. Ski Smarter Later.

Visit www.christysports.com/rent or stop by a Christy Sports location to return current rentals and reserve next season’s gear.

Smart skiers plan ahead—and with Christy Sports, it’s never been easier to hit the slopes with confidence, convenience, and value.

Media Inquiries:

Jenn McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we fundamentally believe that #outsideisbetter. It’s not just a motto, it’s a fact. Being outdoors makes people happier, healthier, and more connected. We create opportunities to experience the mountain lifestyle by building authentic relationships, offering humble expertise, and sharing a genuine love for what we do. We meet people where they are without judgment. Whether they're seasoned veterans, first-timers, locals, or vacationers, our guests trust us to set them up for success with quality gear and great service. We love what makes the mountain lifestyle special: the people, the environment, and the communities. We want our guests to discover and love the mountain lifestyle as much as we do. By keeping the history of our roots alive, we maintain the quality service, authenticity, and expertise our guests value, and what made us special in the first place.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 50 locations in Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports, and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

For additional information, visit www.christysports.com/press.

