Plastifab Acquires R&M’s Pole Line Products Business, Strengthening Plastifab’s Market Leadership in North America

MONTREAL, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plastifab Industries Inc. (“Plastifab”), a portfolio company of Regimen Equity Partners (“Regimen”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of key assets and intellectual property from R&M Plastics (“R&M”), related to the manufacturing of its well-regarded Pole Line Products. Manufactured in Barrie, Ontario, these extruded plastic guards protect the cable lines securing utility poles across North America. This marks Plastifab’s third acquisition in two years, enhancing its product offerings, customer base, and market presence while reinforcing its position as a leading partner in the North American plastics industry. Founded in 1967, R&M has built a strong reputation for quality and innovation in custom plastic extrusion.

Strategic Expansion to Enhance Customer Offerings

“This acquisition marks a significant step forward for Plastifab as we continue to expand our presence in North America,” said Ryan Antoniadis, CEO of Plastifab. “R&M’s Pole Line Products business has a long-standing history of delivering high-quality plastic extrusion products to a loyal customer base. We are excited to integrate its capabilities into our operations, enhancing our ability to serve customers with an expanded product line, improved capabilities, and greater innovation. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome R&M’s owner, Dan Ritchie, to the Plastifab team to ensure a seamless transition and leverage his industry expertise.”

The acquisition aligns with Plastifab’s strategy to expand its product portfolio and geographic reach while maintaining its commitment to quality and customer service. R&M’s Pole Line Products will continue under the Plastifab umbrella, ensuring a smooth transition for customers and suppliers. Dan Ritchie, President of R&M Plastics, added: “We are thrilled that Plastifab will be servicing our Pole Line Products customers moving forward. This transition ensures continuity for the business my family has built over decades while opening new opportunities for growth and innovation. We look forward to contributing to Plastifab’s ongoing success.”

About Plastifab Industries

Plastifab Industries (www.plastifab.ca) is a leader in plastics manufacturing, specializing in plastic extrusion and injection molding. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer service, Plastifab provides cutting-edge solutions to clients across North America, solidifying its position as a trusted plastic partner in the industry. For more information about Plastifab, please contact: George Karadis – Plastifab Industries ( GeorgeK@plastifab.ca )

About Regimen Equity Partners

Regimen Equity Partners (www.regimenpartners.com) is a private equity firm specializing in the ownership transition of small to mid-size Canadian businesses. By partnering with skilled executives, Regimen transforms profitable companies into industry leaders through strategic acquisitions and operational best practices. With offices in Vancouver and Toronto, Regimen focuses on long-term, sustainable growth. For more information on Regimen, please contact: Nancy Brown – Regimen Equity Partners (info@regimenpartners.com)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.