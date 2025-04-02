Kansas City's Historic Westport Entertainment District Names Kerrie Tyndall as Executive Director

The Westport Entertainment District - Where the Locals Go Westport District announces Kerrie Tyndall as their new executive director. Kerrie Tyndall leads KC's Westport District Westport ranks as one of the top revenue producers for Kansas City, Urban 3 Study Finds.

Tyndall replaces Kim Kimbrough following his retirement

By leveraging Westport’s welcoming and diverse spirit, historic charm, and dynamic businesses, I look forward to building on its success as a place where people can work, play, and live.” — Kerrie Tyndall, Westport District Executive Director

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Entertainment District announced that Kerrie Tyndall assumes the role of Executive Director, following Kim Kimbrough's retirement. With a distinguished career in economic and community development, Tyndall brings extensive expertise in strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and urban revitalization—key assets in further strengthening Westport’s position as a premier Kansas City destination.

"Westport has long been a vibrant cultural and economic hub of Kansas City, and I’m honored to lead its next chapter," said Kerrie Tyndall. "By leveraging Westport’s welcoming and diverse spirit, historic charm, and dynamic businesses, I look forward to building on its success as a place where people can work, play, and live."

Westport’s economic impact was recently highlighted in an Urban3 study. The study found that the district generates approximately $9.6 million in net city tax revenue annually, outpacing nearly all other areas in Kansas City, including downtown, in tax revenue per acre. The study attributes this exceptional economic productivity to Westport’s dense commercial activity, strategic land use, and unique historic character.

Jim Vranicar, Board President of the Westport Regional Business League, expressed confidence in Tyndall’s leadership while recognizing Kim Kimbrough’s impact: "We are thrilled to welcome Kerrie on board. Her expertise and vision will be invaluable in strengthening Westport’s position as one of the city’s most dynamic and economically impactful districts, continuing Westport’s longstanding tradition as the place where the locals go. We also want to thank Kim Kimbrough for his dedicated leadership and the incredible improvements he helped put in place, ensuring Westport remains a vibrant destination."

As Executive Director, Tyndall will oversee district operations, economic development initiatives, and strategic partnerships to enhance Westport’s appeal as a premier entertainment, dining, and cultural destination.

"Westport’s walkable design, rooted in nearly two centuries of history, has always made it a special gathering place in Kansas City," Tyndall added. "It's a priority to foster a dynamic and welcoming environment through exciting events, district enhancements, and a continued commitment to ensuring a great experience for visitors, residents, employees, and stakeholders alike."

About Historic Westport Entertainment District

Westport is Kansas City’s most historic and vibrant district, known for its eclectic mix of restaurants, bars, live entertainment, shops, service businesses, and residential living. Established in 1833 as an independent town, Westport remains a cornerstone of Kansas City’s culture and economic vitality, with more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. It boasts the largest concentration of the region’s original and locally-owned businesses. The district’s historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings span 39th Street to 43rd Street (north to south) and Main Street to Southwest Trafficway (east to west). westportkcmo.com and Facebook, Instagram, and X.

