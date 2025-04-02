“Rebuilding Pittsburgh: RIDC and the Transformation of the Steel City,” Book Commemorates RIDC’s 70th Anniversary

New book chronicles the past 70 years of Pittsburgh’s economic transformation and the role RIDC has played in making it possible.

RIDC has earned a reputation as the go-to development organization that gets complex projects done.” — Donald F. Smith, Jr., President of RIDC

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebuilding Pittsburgh: RIDC and the Transformation of the Steel City (Globe Pequot), written by journalist Jeffery Fraser, chronicles the past seven decades of Pittsburgh’s economic transformation, the impacts of the collapse of the steel industry, and the region’s revitalization in the present day.Side by side is the story of RIDC, the Regional Industrial Development Corporation, which has played a central role in many of the developments that have made this turnaround possible.The book is available through Amazon and other booksellers at this link: https://www.amazon.com/Rebuilding-Pittsburgh-Transformation-English-Multilingual/dp/1493091425 This book showcases the efforts of RIDC to renew and improve the Pittsburgh region. From revitalizing abandoned steel mills and industrial sites into thriving business and technology parks to transforming underutilized land into locations built for job-creating companies, the organization has created a unique blend of economic development advocacy, community and regional revitalization, and high-quality job creation that could be a model for other regions that were once powerhouses of America’s industrial economy.“I am proud of the role we play in helping our region meet its challenges, and I’m proud that RIDC has earned a reputation as the go-to development organization that gets complex projects done,” said Donald F. Smith, Jr., RIDC’s President, a role he’s held since 2009. “Whether it involves foreseeable challenges—downtown office building vacancies post-COVID, loss of population in the region, preparing larger sites to attract larger, job-creating companies while also supporting local communities, RIDC will be at work, identifying opportunities to point the region’s economy toward the future and making those visions into reality.”Publisher: ‎ Globe PequotRelease Date: April 1, 2025Pages‏: ‎198Paperback ISBN: ‎ 978-1493091423Ebook ISBN: 978-1493091430About the AuthorJeffery Fraser is an award-winning newspaper and magazine journalist in southwestern Pennsylvania. During a career that spanned five decades, he covered a wide range of issues that impact life within the region, from public safety and local government to environmental concerns and economic development.About Globe PequotFor over sixty years, Globe Pequot, the trade division of Rowman & Littlefield, has been at the forefront of the movement to save history for future generations. Its books tell untold or little-known stories from history, celebrate the unique or iconic characteristics of specific places, and tap into local pride.Globe Pequot publishes books about iconic brands and people, regional interest, history, lifestyle, cooking and food culture, and folklore—books that hit the intersection of a reader's interest in a specific place and their passion for a specific topic.About RIDCThe mission of the Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern PA is to catalyze and support economic growth and high-quality job creation through policy advocacy, real estate development and finance of projects that advance the public interest. A not-for-profit entity, RIDC’s 8 million square feet of property, in 15 industrial and innovation parks, is currently home to 118 companies that support over 8,500 jobs. More information is available at www.ridc.org ###

