Stack Merchandising Launches Innovative Retail Services to Elevate Brands

TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Merchandising, an innovative force in the retail industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its suite of services aimed at amplifying brand presence and driving success for retailers nationwide. A division of Concord National LLP, Stack is strategically focused on maximizing brand visibility at both the shelf and store levels and is poised to transform the way brands engage and connect with their target audiences.

Harnessing the power of data-backed technology and the energy of staff that hustle, Stack provides custom-tailored strategies that seamlessly bridge the gap between people and products. This distinctive approach, captured by the tagline "Moving Up, Rippling Out," empowers brands to not only stand out amidst a fiercely competitive landscape but also to achieve exceptional results.

“At Stack, we use data and cutting-edge technology coupled with the ‘get er done’ energy and effort of our staff to elevate brands to new heights," said Tony Luongo, President of Concord National LLP. “This new and third division of Concord, with its stellar team and innovative services, is redefining merchandising and helping brands expand and thrive nationwide.”

Some of Stack's comprehensive suite of services include:

Data-Driven Shelf Optimization: Stack leverages advanced analytics and insights to optimize product placement and arrangement on shelves, ensuring maximum visibility, inventory and consumer engagement.

Stack leverages advanced analytics and insights to optimize product placement and arrangement on shelves, ensuring maximum visibility, inventory and consumer engagement. Eye-Catching In-Store Displays: Stack builds and implements planograms for captivating in-store displays that grab attention, spark interest, and drive sales.

Stack builds and implements planograms for captivating in-store displays that grab attention, spark interest, and drive sales. Superior Reporting and Data Insights: Stack provides ongoing performance tracking and analysis, enabling brands to measure the effectiveness of their strategies and make data-driven decisions.

Stack invites manufacturers, retailers and distributors who want to experience the transformative power of its strategies to collaborate and embark on a journey of unparalleled brand elevation. By partnering with Stack, retailers gain a dedicated partner, committed to ensuring their brand's prominence and prosperity in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

About Stack

Stack Merchandising is a retail services provider that empowers brands to achieve unprecedented success through enhanced visibility and strategic engagement. With a focus on data-driven strategies and innovative solutions, Stack is committed to helping their partners "Move Up" and "Ripple Out" in the competitive marketplace.

For more information about Stack and its retail services:

Email: representation@stackmerchandising.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stack-merchandising

About Concord National LLP

With over 50 years of history, Concord National and Indigo Natural Products have helped new, growing, and established brands across several categories reach more customers in major retail chains and independent stores across Canada. Services include head office sales, customer service, retail coverage, import and distribution. Completing their range of services, Stack now offers comprehensive merchandising coverage across Canada, from coast to coast.

Media Contact: Tony Luongo

President, Concord National LLP

E. tony.luongo@concordnational.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.