Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Presents Exclusive Full-Court Audio Coverage of the 2025 NCAA® Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Final Four® and National Championship Games on Multiple Platforms

Westwood One’s Final Four Coverage Connects College Hoops Fans across Multiple Platforms – 500+ Radio Stations, SiriusXM, NCAA March Madness Live™; via Free Online Streaming at WestwoodOneSports.com and the Westwood One Sports App, The Varsity Network App & on Alexa-Enabled Devices; also Available with TuneIn Premium

Network’s Coverage Includes the Men’s Final Four and National Championship Games in Spanish, Presented by Werner Ladder

Westwood One’s Women’s Final Four Coverage is Presented by Intuit TurboTax

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest radio network in the U.S. and the exclusive national audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will present comprehensive live audio coverage of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four and national championship game live from San Antonio, Texas in both English and Spanish. The network will also broadcast the NCAA Women’s Final Four and national championship game live from Tampa, Florida.

Westwood One’s coverage of the Men’s Final Four will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 5 with “The Final Four Show” followed by the game broadcast at 4:00 p.m. ET. The first national semifinal, between the Auburn Tigers and the Florida Gators, tips off at 6:09 p.m. ET. The second national semifinal, between the Duke Blue Devils and the Houston Cougars will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

On Monday, April 7 audio coverage will commence at 6:00 p.m. ET with the “Championship Monday” pregame show followed by game coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET. The men’s national championship game will tip off at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Westwood One will also broadcast all three men’s games in Spanish, presented by Werner Ladder. Spanish-language coverage of the Final Four commences at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 5 and at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, April 7 for the national championship game.

Westwood One will also provide complete play-by-play coverage of the Women’s Final Four® on Friday, April 4 beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET when the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Texas Longhorns. Immediately following, the network will air the second national semifinal, between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies. Coverage of the women’s national championship game on Sunday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Westwood One’s broadcasts of all three women’s games will be presented by Intuit TurboTax.

ALL-STAR BROADCAST TEAMS

Men’s Final Four (English)

The trio of Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, and P.J. Carlesimo will announce all the action for the Final Four and the National Championship in English. Kugler has been the voice of the Final Four on Westwood One every year since 2008. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel joins former Seton Hall coach P.J. Carlesimo as game analysts, marking Hummel’s first Final Four with the network. Andy Katz will return for the fourth straight year as courtside reporter, and Jason Horowitz will host the pregame, halftime and postgame shows from the Final Four and National Championship in San Antonio, Texas.

Men’s Final Four (Spanish) Rafael Hernández Brito will once again serve as the play-by-play announcer, his eighth time with the network, while former All-American point guard Greivis Vásquez will return as analyst for the seventh time. For the fifth time, former Puerto Rican National Basketball Team coach Carlos Morales will host the broadcasts.

Women’s Final Four (English) Westwood One’s broadcast crew for the Women’s Final Four and national championship game will consist of Ryan Radtke as play-by-play announcer, Debbie Antonelli as analyst, and Ros Gold-Onwude as courtside reporter. This will be Antonelli’s 22nd time as lead analyst and 29th season overall with the network while Gold-Onwude is back on Westwood One for the second year in a row. J.B. Long and Kim Adams will serve as studio hosts.

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s complete NCAA men’s tournament coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. The Final Four and national championship Division I men’s and women’s games will also be streamed online for free at NCAA.com/MarchMadness , westwoodonesports.com , and the Westwood One Sports mobile app. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Live apps or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports.” TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

For a complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship, please visit westwoodonesports.com .

Westwood One is the exclusive broadcast radio, digital audio, distribution, and licensing partner for the NCAA Championships. Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of March Madness® on multiple platforms since 2005. The network has broadcast the NCAA Men’s Final Four and national championship game in Spanish for eight years. In addition, Westwood One has broadcast the Women’s Final Four and national championship game every year since 1998.

NCAA, First Four, Final Four, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987—featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl -- its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; U.S. Soccer; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents Infinity Sports Network. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports, on Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports, and X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com or download the Westwood One Sports app in the iTunes or Google Play stores.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com .

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, GEICO, Great Clips, Intuit TurboTax, Invesco QQQ, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese’s, Samsung Galaxy, The Home Depot, Unilever and Wendy’s.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media | Westwood One | lisa@dollcom.com

