The MICHELIN Guide lands in the American South

Today the MICHELIN Guide announced its arrival to the Southern region of the United States, as Michelin and Travel South USA today revealed the MICHELIN Guide American South.

This will be the first regional Guide in North America

Regional Guide will cover six states across the Southern U.S.

MICHELIN Guide Inspectors are already in the field, finding culinary gems

GREENVILLE, S.C., APRIL 2, 2025 — Today the MICHELIN Guide announced its arrival to the Southern region of the United States, as Michelin and Travel South USA today revealed the MICHELIN Guide American South.

Through this regional approach, the MICHELIN Guide will be able to go beyond the main urban cities across the territory to better uncover the authentic food culture of the American South. Specifically, this edition of the Guide will cover Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and the pre-existing Atlanta Guide.

“We are excited to embark on this new journey for the MICHELIN Guide as this will be the first time since the Guide’s North American debut in 2005 that we are launching a regional selection,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “The cuisine of the American South is a unique product of diverse influences creating an iconic array of specialties prepared by proud and impressive culinary talent.”

The MICHELIN Guide’s anonymous Inspectors are already in the field, making dining reservations and scouting for culinary gems throughout the region. The full 2025 restaurant selection will be revealed at a later date during the annual MICHELIN Guide ceremony for the American South.

"Travel South USA is thrilled to support the MICHELIN Guide coming to the American South. Our region has long deserved global recognition for its extraordinary farm-to-table cuisine, world-class seafood, and rich food culture—crafted by some of the world's most creative and talented chefs,” shared Liz Bittner, president & CEO, Travel South USA. “We couldn’t be prouder to be the first region in the country to showcase our culinary assets in big cities and small towns on a global stage. A heartfelt thank you to the state tourism offices and destinations for their participation in this groundbreaking initiative."

The MICHELIN Guide is constantly observing the evolution of culinary destinations around the world. The Guide’s selection process is determined by anonymous Inspectors and remains completely independent. The MICHELIN Guide is working with Travel South USA on marketing and promotional activities only.

History and methodology

The upcoming restaurant selection will follow Michelin’s historical methodology, based on five universal criteria, to ensure each destination’s selection equity: 1) quality products; 2) the harmony of flavors; 3) the mastery of cooking techniques; 4) the voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; 5) consistency between each visit and throughout the menu (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking a great meal. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage tire sales by giving practical advice to French motorists. Michelin’s Inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by Inspectors in the very beginning, now applied in destinations around the world.

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Florida (Greater Miami, Orlando and Tampa in 2022, adding Greater Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches and St. Pete-Clearwater in 2025, statewide in 2026); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023), Mexico (2024), Texas (2024), Quebec (2024) and today, the American South (2025).

