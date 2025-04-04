OpenPayd partners with Wincent to enhance global fiat payment infrastructure

Wincent integrates OpenPayd’s financial platform to boost real-time fiat capabilities for institutional clients.

Partnerships like this underscore the increasing demand for compliant, embedded financial infrastructure that can keep up with the pace of digital asset markets.” — Iana Dimitrova, CEO at OpenPayd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wincent integrates OpenPayd ’s financial platform to boost real-time fiat capabilities for institutional clients.Renowned embedded financial services provider OpenPayd has announced a new partnership with Wincent, a high-frequency cryptocurrency market maker and OTC liquidity provider. This collaboration will enable Wincent to power its global payment operations through OpenPayd’s infrastructure, enhancing its fiat capabilities for institutional customers.The partnership gives Wincent access to OpenPayd’s real-time banking and payments network, supporting seamless fiat transactions across a global client base. With integration into OpenPayd’s ecosystem of over 200 digital asset businesses, Wincent will be able to process instant money movement between counterparties, reducing friction in fiat transfers and improving operational efficiency.OpenPayd’s always-on infrastructure delivers consistent liquidity and reliability—key factors for firms operating in fast-paced digital asset markets.Boris Sebosik, Head of OTC and Business Development at Wincent, commented: “Speed, reliability and access to liquidity are fundamental to our institutional operations. Partnering with OpenPayd allows us to offer just that, with instant access to fiat rails, seamless integration and a payments network purpose-built for the digital asset industry.”Iana Dimitrova, CEO at OpenPayd, added: “We’re proud to support Wincent as they continue to scale globally. As the institutional digital asset space continues to mature, partnerships like this underscore the increasing demand for compliant, embedded financial infrastructure that can keep up with the pace of digital asset markets.”OpenPayd is a universal financial infrastructure that powers the growth of the digital economy founded by Dr Ozan Ozerk in 2018. OpenPayd provides API-based access to a wide range of financial services, including domestic and international payments, account issuance, FX and Open Banking services. The company continues to expand its global banking network to support businesses in the digital economy.For further information, visit www.openpayd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.