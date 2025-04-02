EcoPeaCo Donates Over 100,000 Hypoallergenic Diapers for Sensitive Skin to Jersey Shore Dream Center Baby Pantry to Support Families in Need





NEPTUNE, N.J., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a powerful act of compassion and corporate responsibility, EcoPeaCo, a trailblazer in sustainable baby care, has donated more than 100,000 hypoallergenic diapers to the Jersey Shore Dream Center—an organization on the front lines of fighting poverty and supporting families in desperate need across Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The donation arrives at a time when the Baby Pantry has seen an overwhelming surge in demand, with many local families placed on waiting lists due to limited inventory. With a combined total of over 140,000 eco-friendly diapers, this generous contribution is expected to serve hundreds of newborns and infants, while also enabling the Dream Center to clear a significant portion of its waiting list.

“This is a game-changing moment for us,” said Sherry Alicastro, Baby Pantry Director at Jersey Shore Dream Center. “There is no greater heartbreak than having to tell a struggling parent that we can’t help them right away. Thanks to EcoPeaCo’s generosity, we’re now equipped to provide essential care for so many more babies. This is more than a donation—it’s a lifeline.”

Elevating Health and Dignity for Vulnerable Families

EcoPeaCo’s donation isn’t just generous—it’s thoughtful and values-driven. Their diapers are crafted with sustainable materials including bamboo, and are made without harsh chemicals and fragrances, making them one of the safest diaper options for sensitive newborn skin. For financially strained families, this ensures that their babies are not only protected from discomfort but also from exposure to harsh chemicals found in many conventional diaper brands.

“We believe every baby deserves a healthy start, regardless of the circumstances they’re born into,” said Adrian Pereira, Co-Founder of EcoPeaCo. “When we heard about the incredible work the Dream Center was doing, we knew this was exactly the kind of impact we wanted to support. As parents ourselves, we understand how essential diapers are, and we’re honored to help meet this need in such a meaningful way.”

EcoPeaCo’s diapers are considered premium quality for their clean materials and environmentally conscious design. Their direct-to-consumer model emphasizes transparency and quality, with a loyal customer base that spans across Canada and the U.S.

A Strategic Partnership for the Year Ahead

This donation marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between EcoPeaCo and the Jersey Shore Dream Center, facilitated by Brian J. Esposito, Director of Development for the Dream Center and CEO of Esposito Intellectual Enterprises (EIE). With a goal to not only expand resources but also raise awareness, Brian aims to work closely with EcoPeaCo throughout 2025 to develop long-term initiatives that provide sustainable solutions for under-resourced families.

“The world needs more people like Adrian Pereira and companies like EcoPeaCo,” said Brian J. Esposito. “When I stepped into my role at the Dream Center, I made it my mission to ensure we weren’t just handing out supplies, but that we were sourcing the best—the safest, healthiest, most sustainable products available. EcoPeaCo is that gold standard. This donation is just the beginning, and I truly believe we’ll build something extraordinary together to meet the rapidly growing needs of our community.”

Brian, who is also the CEO of Esposito Intellectual Enterprises (EIE), brings a wealth of business acumen and a passion for community impact to the partnership. His focus is on bridging innovation with philanthropy, ensuring that nonprofit programs like the Dream Center’s Baby Pantry are supported not just with good intentions—but with smart, scalable solutions and strong brand collaborations.

“Since the inception of our diaper pantry in 2014, this is the most impactful donation we have received. EcoPeaCo’s mission and generosity is going to make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Isaac Friedel, Founder and President of the Jersey Shore Dream Center. “The partnership between EcoPeaCo and the Dream Center is an example of the kind of impactful work we want to be a part of. This donation brings tangible relief to families in need and showcases the power of collaboration in creating lasting change.”

The Need Is Urgent—and Growing

According to local reports, the number of families seeking assistance for basic baby care needs has doubled in the past year. The Dream Center’s Baby Pantry, once serving a modest number of families per month, now supports hundreds of families weekly—many of whom are single mothers, newly unemployed, or navigating housing insecurity.

“We’re seeing heartbreaking situations every day—parents choosing between diapers and food, or having to reuse diapers because they simply can’t afford more,” added Alicastro. “This partnership with EcoPeaCo is not only helping babies stay clean, dry, and safe—it’s giving parents peace of mind and dignity.”

About Esposito Intellectual Enterprises (EIE)

Esposito Intellectual Enterprises (EIE) is a globally diversified company with a portfolio of over 110 entities across more than 25 industries. Led by CEO Brian J. Esposito, EIE specializes in strategic partnerships, innovative growth solutions, and brand amplification. With a proven track record of driving impact through collaboration, EIE bridges business and philanthropy to create meaningful, scalable change. Learn more at www.eie.rocks .

About EcoPeaCo

EcoPeaCo is a modern baby care brand committed to creating eco-conscious, high-performance products for babies and families. With a core focus on safety, sustainability, and transparency, EcoPeaCo offers a range of products for sensitive skin including diapers, wipes, and other body care. Their award-winning products are free from harmful chemicals and made with plant and planet-friendly practices, making them a trusted choice for health-conscious families around the world. Learn more at ecopeaco.com .

About Jersey Shore Dream Center

The Jersey Shore Dream Center, based in Neptune, New Jersey, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rebuilding and restoring lives in Monmouth and Ocean counties. With programs ranging from food distribution and clothing drives to baby supplies and addiction recovery, the Dream Center serves thousands of people annually with a focus on dignity, empowerment, and hope. Learn more or donate at www.jerseyshoredreamcenter.org .

Media Contact

For more information or to get involved with the Baby Pantry, please visit www.jerseyshoredreamcenter.org or contact Sherry Alicastro directly.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ccf63df-27c7-4601-8402-8f0ecff44fd2

