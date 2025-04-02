Aero Capital Solutions Raises Fourth Aviation Investment Vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aero Capital Solutions, Inc. (“ACS”), a world-class leasing platform that specializes in mid-life narrowbody aircraft, announces the final closing on its fourth and largest aviation investment vehicle with total aggregate equity commitments of $936 million. The vehicle was oversubscribed with a diverse investor base of new and existing relationships which include institutional investors, registered investment advisers, and single and multi-family offices. In addition to the $936 million of equity, ACS has negotiated two debt facilities led by Deutsche Bank and Atlas SP and is targeting over $3.5 billion in total capital for deployment.

Jason Barany, ACS’ CEO & CIO, commented, “As we continue to operate in a capacity constrained environment, we are finding interesting risk adjusted opportunities and increased deal flow. With committed capital, our integrated platform and asset focused approach, ACS will continue to be a trusted and integral partner to airlines worldwide.”

Adam Davidson, ACS’ EVP of Business Development, added, “We are grateful for the strong support from such a sophisticated and diverse group of investors. Raising our fourth investment vehicle will allow us to continue to grow with our valued partners and build on our successful track record in the mid-life aircraft space.”

As of its final close on March 28, 2025, the investment vehicle was approximately 72% called, comprised of 160 commercial aircraft closed or under contract to close. The current portfolio includes a mix of mid-life Boeing and Airbus narrowbody aircraft on-lease to a diversified group of airlines around the world.

Vedder Price serves as legal counsel to ACS.

About Aero Capital Solutions, Inc.

Aero Capital Solutions, Inc. (“ACS”) is a leading lessor of mid-life aircraft and engines with over $2.7 billion in AUM. Since it was founded in 2010, ACS has deployed more than $5 billion in aircraft assets in conjunction with institutional finance partners and via privately offered investment vehicles. ACS has 60 employees and offices in Austin, TX, Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore.

Web: aerocapitalsolutions.com

Media Contact Aero Capital Solutions, Inc. Cami Kirschner, Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director – Irish Operations Phone: (737) 717-0625 Email: ckirschner@aerocapitalsolutions.com

