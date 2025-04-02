The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Surge for Water

CHICAGO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge for Water (“Surge”) received a donation from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

The SBB Research Group Foundation’s partnership with Surge for Water has helped create lasting change since 2016. Surge, a community-led, women-centered nonprofit, focuses on driving transformational progress across four key areas: water access, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health. Through their work with local field partners, they support communities in Haiti, Uganda, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Over the years, this partnership has enabled the SBB Research Group Foundation to help improve the lives of over 150,000 individuals by providing funding for vital projects such as well drilling, soap-making initiatives, and latrine construction.

This year, in a continued effort to support Surge’s progress, the SBB Research Group Foundation donated to fund Surge for Water’s Monitoring and Evaluation Officer. This role is critical in ensuring the success of Surge’s mission to deliver sustainable access to clean water and hygiene. The officer oversees phased infrastructure installations, regular maintenance, educational programs, and training, while continuously enhancing the operational effectiveness of the organization’s efforts. This work currently benefits more than 100,000 people in rural Uganda.

To learn more about Surge for Water and their impactful work, visit their website at https://surgeforwater.org/.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

