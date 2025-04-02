E Ink and AUO Display Plus to Form Joint Venture for Large-Sized ePaper Module Production

Combining Expertise in ePaper Technology and Smart Manufacturing to Strengthen Ecosystem Development

BILLERICA, Mass., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in electronic paper (ePaper) technology, today announced the signing of a term sheet to form a joint venture (JV) with AUO Display Plus (ADP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AUO. Both companies will jointly invest TWD 390 million to establish large-sized Electrophoretic Display (EPD) module production lines at AUO’s Longke site in Taoyuan, with mass production expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to the term sheet, ADP will hold a 51% stake in the JV, while E Ink will hold the remaining 49%. The JV company will combine E Ink’s advanced ePaper materials and technology leadership, AUO Group’s strength in panel design, smart manufacturing, and production management, as well as ADP’s customer base and global market footprint in smart retail and digital signage sectors, driving aggressive expansion in large-sized ePaper display applications.

"Leveraging our world-leading ePaper technology, E Ink is committed to building a robust and forward-looking industry ecosystem in close collaboration with our supply chain partners,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “E Ink and the AUO Group have maintained a long-standing partnership—from the early days of TFT backplane supply to now co-founding a joint venture for high-spec large-sized ePaper module production. This milestone reflects not only our shared strength and determination to advance the ePaper industry, but also E Ink’s continued support for its partners. Looking ahead, E Ink will continue to enhance innovation and manufacturing capabilities in ePaper materials, working hand-in-hand with ecosystem partners to expand the scale and competitiveness of the large-sized ePaper sector. Together, we aim to accelerate the adoption of ePaper display applications and unlock broader market opportunities.”

“AUO Group values strategic partnerships to develop diverse display technologies within the ecosystem. With our strong know-how in display technologies and strength in smart manufacturing, we create value with partners across various sectors, offering customers more innovative and customized products and services,” said Dr. Frank Ko, CEO and President of AUO. “The strategic partnership between ADP and E Ink integrates technology, manufacturing, and marketing resources, providing more competitive products, a robust supply chain, and more comprehensive solutions to market demands. We aim to seize the market opportunity by leveraging a stronger ecosystem for large-sized color ePaper sector.”

As ESG principles gain global momentum, ePaper is increasingly favored by the smart retail and digital signage industries for its low-carbon, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly characteristics. Through this partnership, E Ink and ADP will leverage E Ink’s cutting-edge ePaper material innovations and AUO Group’s extensive expertise in display technologies and smart manufacturing. Together, the companies aim to deliver high-quality, durable display solutions, establish a comprehensive and reliable large-sized ePaper supply chain, and accelerate their expansion in the fast-growing large-sized ePaper market.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving, validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information, please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

