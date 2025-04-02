BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 1st Quarter FY 2025

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2025.

For the quarter ended February 28, 2025, BAB had revenues of $757,000 and net income of $116,000, or earnings of $0.02 per share, versus revenues $836,000 and net income of $99,000, or earnings of $0.01 per share, for the same quarter last year. Royalty revenue decreased $3,000 in the first quarter 2025 compared to same quarter 2024 because 2024 was leap year with the first quarter 2024 having one additional day of sales. Licensing fees and other income decreased $33,000 in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter 2024. In the first quarter of 2024 there was a terminated contract fee of $36,500 from a coffee vendor. Marketing fees decreased $42,000 in 2025 which was offset by less marketing spending.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended February 28, 2025, were $610,000, versus $714,000, in the same quarter 2024. Marketing Fund expenses decreased $42,000 in the first quarter 2025 compared to the same quarter 2024. In addition, in the first quarter 2025 the provision for credit losses decreased $23,000, employee benefit expense decreased $21,000 and general expenses decreased compared to the same quarter 2024.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

Contact: BAB, Inc. Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520 Fax: (847) 405-8140 www.babcorp.com





BAB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Fiscal Quarter Ended 02/28/25 02/29/24 % Change REVENUES Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 457,194 $ 459,690 -0.5 % Franchise fees 8,583 10,246 -16.2 % Licensing fees and other income 74,378 106,587 -30.2 % Marketing fund revenue 217,046 259,411 -16.3 % Total Revenue 757,201 835,934 -9.4 % OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 609,042 712,974 -14.6 % Depreciation and amortization 980 980 0.0 % Total Operating Expense 610,022 713,954 -14.6 % Income before interest, other and taxes 147,179 121,980 20.7 % Interest income 14,888 15,525 -4.1 % Income tax expense (45,800 ) (39,000 ) 17.4 % Net Income $ 116,267 $ 98,505 18.0 % Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508 7,263,508

