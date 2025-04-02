Babies protected from RSV

Release date: 02/04/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is keeping South Australian babies safe from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) this winter, with a long-acting immunisation now available for eligible families until 30 September.

The RSV immunisation will be free for all newborns if their mother was unable to be vaccinated during pregnancy.

Last year, 1,969 South Australian babies under one contracted RSV and 350 of those were hospitalised.

The Malinauskas Government is providing the infant monoclonal antibody component of the 2025 National RSV Maternal and Infant Protection Program.

The initial component, a maternal vaccination program funded by the Albanese Labor Government, began on 3 February, with more than 1500 doses already administered to pregnant South Australian women. This means that once born, all these babies will be automatically protected against RSV infection through the transfer of life-saving maternal antibodies.

The infant monoclonal antibody component of the program has started this week.

It works hand-in-glove with the maternal vaccination program by ensuring that if mothers were unable to be vaccinated, these babies can still be protected this winter, when the peak of RSV infections occur. This is particularly important for babies who have been born prematurely.

RSV infection in little babies can be dangerous, resulting in bronchiolitis or pneumonia. With serious impacts on breathing, feeding and ability to maintain oxygen levels, many babies end up needing to be hospitalised.

Full recovery can take many days or weeks.

The infant monoclonal antibody is available for infants less than 8 months of age, whose mothers were not vaccinated at least two weeks before delivery, or who are at increased risk of severe disease, and children under two with high-risk health conditions.

For more information about RSV symptoms, treatment and prevention, visit SA Health.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The Malinauskas Labor Government is making sure South Australian babies are protected from RSV this winter.

RSV can be extremely dangerous for young babies, with serious impacts on their breathing.

This comprehensive immunisation program is all about keeping babies safe from this potentially deadly virus.

While maternal vaccination is the perfect way of protecting babies from day one, we recognise there are cases where it’s not possible. That’s why the new monoclonal antibody has been made available to ensure all babies are protected ahead of the winter RSV season.

Attributable to Department of Health and Wellbeing Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier

We have seen a fantastic uptake of the RSV maternal vaccine to date, meaning that from birth all these babies are automatically protected against RSV through antibodies made by their mothers.

The majority of expecting mothers have received the vaccine from their GP or at a public hospital, but it’s also available through council programs, pharmacies, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Aboriginal health services.

The vaccine is recommended for women between 28 and 36 weeks of pregnancy to protect their newborn.

Anybody who has seen a tiny baby struggling to breathe because of an RSV infection will understand the importance of this new way of providing protection against RSV disease.

For those eligible babies who need protection because their mum was not able to have the vaccine during pregnancy, the new monoclonal antibody, Nirsevimab is available through postnatal services or GPs.

Attributable to Natalie Maude, whose son Elliott had RSV at three months of age

We were on a family holiday in Queensland in early March when Elliott became unwell. He was vomiting after every feed, had an intermittent fever, was lethargic and struggling to stay awake.

He was not happy and just not himself. He has a kidney condition and we weren’t sure if that was why he was unwell, so we took him to hospital, where he was diagnosed with RSV and a UTI.

He spent three days in hospital and received IV antibiotics. He also developed a chesty cough while in the hospital. If the RSV vaccine was available when I was pregnant with Elliott I would have had it, and I will plan to next time.