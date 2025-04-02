Access Named to Boston Business Journal’s 2025 Fast 50 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Massachusetts

PEABODY, Mass., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, has been named to the Boston Business Journal’s 2025 Fast 50 list , an exclusive ranking of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts. This recognition reflects Access’s continued momentum and expanding footprint, driven by its mission to advance how the world manages information with the very best service.

“We’re honored to be recognized on the Fast 50 list,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day to help them navigate an increasingly complex information management landscape. From offsite storage and digital enablement to information governance and secure destruction, we are helping clients manage their most critical records management needs through an industry-leading, comprehensive, and integrated offering.”

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. The numbers are compiled by the Boston Business Journal’s research department based on direct survey participation. Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2021 and $1 million in 2024.

“We are so excited to celebrate this year's Fast 50, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies,” said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

To see the full list of the 2025 Fast 50 companies, visit here .

About Access

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include offsite storage; digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, and archiving; and secure destruction services. Together, Access and Triyam , an Access Company focused on software for archiving electronic health records, have been named 16 times to the Inc. 5000; recognized several times by Newsweek, including its America's 2024 Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and its World’s Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 3 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kolodziej

781-710-0763

melissa.kolodziej@accesscorp.com

