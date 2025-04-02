Tenable Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for Tenable One and Tenable Cloud Security

COLUMBIA, Md., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced that it achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) authorization at the Moderate impact level for its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform as well as Tenable Cloud Security , underscoring its commitment to strengthening government infrastructure and reducing cybersecurity risk to support national security.

Tenable released Tenable One FedRAMP and Tenable Cloud Security FedRAMP to enable U.S. federal agencies to unify security visibility, insight and action from IT to the cloud to OT and everywhere in between. Tenable is a long-time trusted government partner with a deep understanding of the public sector’s unique needs and requirements. The new authorizations come just months after the availability of Tenable Enclave Security was announced. This solution supports the needs of customers operating in highly secure environments, such as those that are classified or otherwise air-gapped, and is built to support the strictest security requirements, including FedRAMP High and Impact Level 5.

Tenable One FedRAMP is a revolutionary cloud-based exposure management platform that unifies discovery and visibility into ​​all types of assets and assesses their exposures and vulnerabilities across the entire attack surface. The platform unifies one view of risk across all assets, connects the dots between the lethal risk relationships that span solution silos, and brings together disparate teams with the intelligence they need to protect against attacks.

Tenable Cloud Security FedRAMP, the actionable cloud security platform , enables federal agencies to strengthen their cloud infrastructure by rapidly exposing and closing security gaps caused by cloud misconfigurations, risky entitlements and vulnerabilities. Tenable Cloud Security FedRAMP is a leading Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution that isolates and minimizes these risks at scale across infrastructure, workloads, identities and data in the cloud.

“As a trusted provider to the federal government, Tenable is dedicated to helping agencies advance their mission and modernize their approach to security,” said Bob Huber, chief security officer and president of Tenable Public Sector, LLC. “This FedRAMP authorization reinforces our commitment to continued innovation and accelerated adoption of cloud technologies in the U.S. government. We’re eager to work with federal agencies to evolve their approach to security and eliminate exposures that drive up cyber risk.”

More information on Tenable One FedRAMP and Tenable Cloud Security FedRAMP are available at: https://www.tenable.com/solutions/government/us-fed

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

