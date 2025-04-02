Nice Healthcare Partners with Business Health Trust to Expand in Washington

Bringing affordable in-home and virtual primary care to Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, and Spokane

MINNEAPOLIS, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers know that offering the right benefits isn’t just about staying competitive—it’s about ensuring their employees have access to the care they need. Nice Healthcare , the clinic that comes to you, is teaming up with Business Health Trust to expand its affordable, high-quality healthcare services in Washington. This partnership advances Business Health Trust’s mission to be a resource for employers and address healthcare challenges faced by businesses statewide and comes at a time when direct primary care is gaining traction across the country as a more affordable, accessible healthcare option.

“As we thoughtfully expand our service to new markets, Washington was a natural fit,” said Thomas Aderinkomi, CEO of Nice Healthcare. “Business Health Trust shares our mission to serve employers and our commitment to innovative primary care that removes barriers to high-quality affordable care. The dedication shown by the entire Business Health Trust team to their members is unmatched.”

Business Health Trust is expanding its standard offering to include Nice Healthcare, recognizing its potential to drive cost savings and promote employee wellness. Through this collaboration, Business Health Trust will strategically roll out Nice Healthcare to its employers beginning March 1, 2025 by providing full access to virtual primary care, physical therapy, mental health services, and prescription services. In-home primary care will be added July 1, 2025.

“Nice Healthcare’s model is different – and that’s what Washington needs as we continue to face long wait times, ever-growing cost-shares for seeking care,” said Sarai Childs, President of Business Health Trust. “I am particularly excited about how Nice Healthcare will also remove language barriers to our members who are seeking care, as Nice Healthcare has real-time interpretation available in over 440 languages.”

Nice Healthcare brings affordable and quality musculoskeletal and primary healthcare services into the patient’s home using a combination of in-person and virtual visits. The company has an all-time Net Promoter Score of 92.0, and 97.2% of patients rate Nice Healthcare as better than their previous clinic. Nice Healthcare has served over 50,000 individual patients and completed nearly 250,000 visits, excluding follow-up visits. With Nice Healthcare, employees can alleviate the common constraints of time and distance with care in their home. In the return-to-office era, this benefit can be a welcomed relief for employees who might put off getting care due to lack of time.

Nice Healthcare is redesigning comprehensive healthcare for small and medium-sized businesses by utilizing a mix of technology and in-home care. The company uses licensed and certified nurse practitioners and physician assistants to deliver care. Nice Healthcare was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Minnesota. Currently Nice is available in 12 states and growing.

Business Health Trust is a benefits platform that partners with carriers to offer high-quality, affordable, and innovative health benefits solutions for employers. Business Health Trust serves nearly 1,200 employers in Washington State.

