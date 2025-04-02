Appili President and CEO, Don Cilla to Join Aditxt CEO, Amro Albanna for Aditxt Weekly Update on April 4, 2025

Event exploring the escalating threat of emerging infectious diseases

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, today announced that its President and CEO, Don Cilla, Pharm.D., M.B.A., will join Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) ("Aditxt") Co-founder and CEO, Amro Albanna, for the Aditxt Weekly Update on April 4, 2025. The discussion will cover the Company’s recent operational highlights, including $117 million in new federal funding applications, and the status of the going-private transaction with Aditxt.

Dr. Cilla will join Aditxt to explore the escalating threat of emerging infectious diseases and highlight the vital role of strategic partnerships in developing innovative treatments and improving global public health. The Aditxt Weekly Update will also provide insights into Appili’s diverse near-to-market portfolio, designed to address critical unmet patient needs.

Additionally, the discussion will highlight Appili’s proven track record in securing non-dilutive funding, showcasing $33.2 million in prior government awards and the recent submission of $117 million in new federal funding applications. By leveraging financial support, Appili can strengthen its ability to accelerate the development of new and existing infectious disease treatments aligned with public health priorities.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance by clicking here. The event will also include a Q&A session, with questions welcomed at info@appilitherapeutics.com.

Appili will join additional Aditxt Weekly Updates throughout the year.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial infections, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the potential for partnered projects to be developed, the potential that Appili will receive government awards and / or contracts related to its proposal submissions, the availability of future funding under the USAFA cooperative agreement, the Company’s development plan with respect to ATI-1701 and the expected timing and process to complete the Transaction. Wherever possible, words such as “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company’s management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in (i) the annual information form of the Company dated June 25, 2024, (ii) the Circular, and (iii) and the other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Jenna McNeil, Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager

Appili Therapeutics

E: JMcNeil@AppiliTherapeutics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Don Cilla, Pharm.D. M.B.A.

Appili Therapeutics

E: Info@AppiliTherapeutics.com

