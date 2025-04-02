Heidmar Joins Nasdaq for Closing Bell

ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (“Heidmar”) (NASDAQ: HMR), is pleased to announce that its senior leadership team will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell today at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York.

Mr. Pankaj Khanna, CEO of Heidmar, commented:

“We are honored to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell in celebration of Heidmar’s strategic progress and the renewed momentum we are building across our platform.”

The Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025 beginning at approximately 3:50 PM ET and can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Heidmar, Inc.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Heidmar is an Athens based, commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil, refined petroleum products and dry bulk shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit www.heidmar.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Email: heidmar@capitallink.com

