Asia Broadband Enters Final Stages of Facility Testing For Its Gold and Silver Ore Processing Plant’s Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Scheduled On Or Before April 15, 2025

LAS VEGAS, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s new gold and silver ore processing facility in Etzatlan, Mexico, is in the final stages of testing in preparation for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on or before April 15, 2025. The Company’s technical crews have been diligently conducting rotational testing of all plant systems since March 10 to ensure processing consistency after the plant opening. Participating in the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be regional government officials and industry leaders to mark and celebrate the tremendous milestone achievement of AABB’s mining operations group and highlight the extensive local economic benefits for the community with the new facility operations.

AABB’s new plant is designed to utilize advanced mining equipment automation and efficiencies to maximize processing throughput and metals extraction and minimize the production costs. The unique benefits of the Company’s on-site lab and testing program accelerates the new processing facility operations with reduced costs and maximized plant revenues. Additionally, the facility has been built with expanded processing capability that will be implemented after the initial production levels have been established.

In December 2022, AABB completed the land purchase for the site of the new processing facility to be constructed with respect to the terms of the historic and long-term processing and production agreement signed previously for a

large-scale gold and silver ore stockpile located in Las Jimenez, Etzatlan, Jalisco, Mexico. The agreement allows the Company exclusivity to purchase the 4 million ton ore stockpile at an economically feasible price point. An evaluation report has estimated the stockpile to represent over $1 billion in total gold and silver value. The stockpile processing project is the largest high-yield asset addition for the Company to date in its strategic expansion initiative to acquire gold production and increase AABB’s physical gold holdings.

“Our technical team has worked meticulously long hours since the beginning of the year to bring all the elements of the new processing facility together for the impending opening. We are all very proud and excited to have reached this pivotal point in our Company’s mining operations and to have created the foundation to achieve the next level of growth for AABB,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

