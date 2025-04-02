ESET Doubles Down on North American Corporate Solutions Business with New Field CISO

LAS VEGAS, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, is growing its Corporate Solutions business in North America with the appointment of Charles (Chuck) Everette as Field Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Following the recent appointment of ESET’s global Chief Corporate Solutions Officer Martin Talian, today’s news marks a significant milestone as the division looks to rapidly gain further traction in North America.

ESET’s Corporate Solutions division was launched globally in 2022 to deliver custom solutions and high-value threat intelligence for Fortune 500 companies and large enterprises to proactively defend against advanced threats. Featured at ESET World 2025, the Corporate Solutions team in North America and globally delivers highly configurable, scalable, and innovative solutions for customers operating critical infrastructure, providing financial services as well as government and defense organizations. This includes highly configurable, scalable, and innovative solutions designed for organizations delivering mission critical services. Specialized solutions offered by Corporate Solutions include but are not limited to:

Air-gapped instances for local sandboxing and threat analysis

Managed cybersecurity services covering end-to-end perimeter

Advanced scanning solutions for complex and high-volume environments

Long-life support aligned with customer’s product lifecycles

Integrated solutions for both homes and businesses

High-value cybersecurity advisory services

ESET Corporate Solutions excels in the design, delivery, and operation of these solutions and services, offering various levels of customization.

“Large Fortune 500 companies and North America enterprises have incredibly complex cybersecurity requirements, and Chuck brings the rare combination of visionary leadership, relationships, and hands-on expertise to drive momentum for Corporate Solutions locally,” said Martin Talian. “His deep technical knowledge and ability to communicate complex ideas to diverse audiences make him an invaluable asset to our organization and a trusted voice in the industry. We are thrilled to welcome him to the ESET team and to see this business reach its full potential in North America.”

Everette is an accomplished cybersecurity veteran with more than two decades of global IT security leadership. After starting his career as a hands-on practitioner in manufacturing and finance, he rose through the ranks to become a Deputy CISO of Fidelity National Information Services, where he oversaw 80% of the United States’ financial traffic and built a 60-person Security Operations Center (SOC) from the ground up. Everette has acted as a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, and venture capital firms evaluating cybersecurity investments. He has also worked extensively with federal agencies, including Homeland Security, and has been involved in addressing many of the most significant data breaches over the past 15 years.

“As a CISO and security practitioner myself, it’s important to me that I work with vendors known for technology excellence — and that’s what led me to ESET,” said Everette. “ESET is recognized across the industry for the strength of its products, in-house innovation, and unwavering commitment to its customers. I’m not coming in as a salesperson but as a peer who can relate to other CISOs because I’ve been in their shoes. I’m excited to help grow ESET’s presence in the North American market.”

A respected voice in the cybersecurity industry, Everette has spoken at prestigious conferences such as RSA and Black Hat, and has authored articles for Forbes and Dark Reading. His deep network of industry professionals and unwavering commitment to advancing cybersecurity make him a pivotal figure in the field.

