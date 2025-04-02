Owners Bank and OneTeam Capital Partner to Provide Fast, Flexible Financing for Small Businesses

New partnership delivers seamless loan access and competitive rates to help business owners scale with confidence

Middletown, Connecticut, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owners Bank, a division of Liberty Bank, a $8 billion asset-sized mutual bank headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut announced today a strategic partnership with OneTeam Capital, based in New Jersey. This partnership aims to provide small businesses with seamless and affordable access to business working capital through a dedicated digital platform.

Owners Bank launched its lending product suite in July 2023 to cater specifically to the evolving needs of small business owners. The bank offers a range of business focused financial products including term loans, lines of credit, and small business credit cards featuring a rewards program. Owners Bank also offers competitive high-rate business checking and savings accounts and small business specific tools like electronic invoicing and expense itemization to help any small business succeed.

Erik Nilsen, SVP Digital Strategic Partnerships of Owners Bank, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with OneTeam Capital, stating, “The partnership with OneTeam Capital aligns perfectly with Owners Bank's mission to support and empower small businesses. As business owners juggle multiple responsibilities, we aim to simplify the loan process and offer competitive rates and lending products to fuel their growth.” OneTeam Capital has a wide, growing network of providers that need help getting their clients financing. Through our partnership, we will provide that to the OneTeam Capital customer base.”

"Our partnership with Owners Bank has strengthened our product portfolio by enhancing our bank-level offerings to our strategic partner network. The transparency, fast decision-making, competitive APR, and overall synergy these products provide are invaluable. We are particularly excited to share this with partners in the equipment financing space, as the Owners product suite is a versatile complement to traditional secured financing options," said Matthew Sapnar, President of OneTeam Capital. Both organizations share a strong commitment to helping SMBs secure the most effective lending solutions. "This is a welcome alternative to the Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) lending," Matthew continued. "Owners Bank's product diversification and dedication to exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with our mission."

About Owners Bank

Owners Bank is all business, no BS. A new digital bank launched by Liberty Bank, one of the most established and innovative banks in the country, Owners Bank was created specifically to provide digital banking services tailored to the unique needs of small business owners. It is designed to bring a high-tech, high-touch approach to small business banking through a suite of digital apps and banking services including deposit accounts, credit cards, and lending. The company’s U.S.-based Business Banking Agents are specialists in small business banking and are available to offer solid advice via phone, email, or chat on our website or mobile app. Owners Bank is currently available to businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Owners Bank is a division of Liberty Bank. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit www.ownersbank.com.

About OneTeam Capital

OneTeam Capital is committed to supporting small businesses by offering access to premier financing solutions. As an industry-leading marketplace, OneTeam Capital specializes in connecting our clients, affiliates, centers of influence (COIs), and independent sales organizations (ISOs) across the country with high-quality financial products. Mathew Sapnar, matthew.sapnar@oneteamcapital.com.

