Tri Pointe Homes Named to 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List, Reflecting the Company’s Commitment to Culture, Innovation, and Empowerment

With expanded talent pipelines, wellness initiatives, and team member programs, the national distinction celebrates Tri Pointe Homes’ employee-first approach and culture-driven strategy

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has once again been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, a prestigious recognition compiled by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work®. The 2025 designation marks Tri Pointe Homes’ second appearance on the list and highlights the company’s continued focus on cultivating a culture of excellence, well-being, and purpose-driven performance.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized again among the best workplaces in the country,” said Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “This honor reflects the intentional and ongoing work of our entire team to make Tri Pointe Homes a place where people feel valued, supported, and inspired. As we grow our national footprint, we remain focused on building a people-first company — one that empowers team members to lead with purpose and deliver meaningful impact for both our customers and communities.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is one of the most competitive workplace rankings in the country. To be considered, companies must be a Great Place to Work Certified™ organization with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. The list is based on confidential feedback from more than 1.3 million employees, with Great Place To Work® evaluating organizations on their ability to create a high-trust, inclusive workplace experience across all job levels, business units, and aspects of employee identity, including race, gender, age, and disability status.

Earning a spot on the list is also an important indicator of overall company performance. Companies recognized on the 100 Best list have been shown to consistently outperform the market and exceed competitors on key business measures like retention, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

In the past year, Tri Pointe Homes has introduced several new initiatives to support its team members’ growth, well-being, and engagement, including:

Culture-driven innovation with ideas from the University of Wisconsin leadership program capstone projects are being implemented to improve team experiences and business outcomes in wide-ranging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, automation, community development and recruitment.

with ideas from the University of Wisconsin leadership program capstone projects are being implemented to improve team experiences and business outcomes in wide-ranging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, automation, community development and recruitment. New talent pipelines , such as college recruiting and a partnership with the Ferguson Center for Leadership Excellence Foundation, a non-profit founded by renowned recruiter Bill Ferguson, to create opportunities for diverse students pursuing careers in real estate.

, such as college recruiting and a partnership with the Ferguson Center for Leadership Excellence Foundation, a non-profit founded by renowned recruiter Bill Ferguson, to create opportunities for diverse students pursuing careers in real estate. Expanded career development programs, including leadership development as well as its online learning center, Blueprint, which provides continuous self-paced learning pathways via more than 20,000 professional and personal courses for team members at all levels.

including leadership development as well as its online learning center, Blueprint, which provides continuous self-paced learning pathways via more than 20,000 professional and personal courses for team members at all levels. Enhanced wellness offerings , including an updated medical plan and the Pointes of Wellness platform, designed in response to direct employee feedback and aimed at supporting physical, emotional, and financial well-being.

, including an updated medical plan and the Pointes of Wellness platform, designed in response to direct employee feedback and aimed at supporting physical, emotional, and financial well-being. Stronger employee recognition and connection , with programs like Pointes of Gratitude, Seasons of Gratitude, and Team Member Appreciation Day, fostering appreciation and belonging across the organization.

, with programs like Pointes of Gratitude, Seasons of Gratitude, and Team Member Appreciation Day, fostering appreciation and belonging across the organization. A deepened commitment to inclusivity through Compass Clubs, cross-functional teams that bring employees together to lead with purpose, plan cultural events, and inspire community involvement.

“Our people are the ultimate reason we continue to grow and thrive as a business,” said Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “We are deeply intentional about cultivating a workplace culture that puts people first, from offering meaningful development opportunities to recognizing and celebrating individual and team contributions. It is a culture grounded in our H.E.A.R.T. values of Humility, Empowerment, Authenticity, Results and Team. That foundation enables us to not only attract and retain top talent, but to deliver extraordinary outcomes for our homeowners, partners, and shareholders.”

That employee-first mindset continues to translate into real business results. In 2024, Tri Pointe Homes achieved a 94% overall move-in customer satisfaction score through Eliant, demonstrating how a strong internal culture leads to outstanding homebuyer experiences. The company believes that creating a better working environment benefits not only employees, but customers, communities, and the company as a whole.

The company’s thoughtful, values-driven growth in 2024 also included regional expansion into Orlando, the Coastal Carolinas, and Utah using an organic growth model that prioritizes cultural alignment and operational excellence. This “Best of Big and Small” strategy — combining national resources with localized expertise — allows Tri Pointe to build new divisions from the ground up, equipping each of its team with the tools, training, and values needed to succeed from day one.

The 2025 Fortune 100 recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Tri Pointe Homes. In the past year, the company was also named to the 2024 PEOPLE® Companies That Care® list, the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™, Best Workplaces in Construction™, and Best Workplaces for Women™, reinforcing its leadership in employee experience across industries and identities.

To learn more about Tri Pointe Homes and its award-winning workplace culture and career opportunities, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place to Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of more than 8.4 million U.S. employees. Of those, over 670,000 responses were received from employees at eligible companies, and this list is based on that feedback. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency. Read the full methodology. To be considered, all companies use the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ list. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

