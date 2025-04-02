Global Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market to Grow at a 26.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 9106.1 Million by 2033
he rise of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and 5G is transforming network operations.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intent-Based Networking (IBN) market is set for significant growth, expanding from an estimated USD 1121.5 million in 2024 to USD 9106.1 million by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. This surge is driven by the increasing adoption of automation in network management and the shift away from traditional network security models.
Market Growth Drivers
The rise of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and 5G is transforming network operations. Automated network management improves scalability, enhances performance, and reduces operational complexity. Intent-based networking leverages AI and ML to automate repetitive tasks and dynamically adjust network configurations based on user intent.
Telecommunication firms are utilizing IBN to deploy and manage network services more efficiently. Automation enables service activation in minutes rather than days, providing telecom operators with a competitive edge. The adoption of cloud computing is also playing a crucial role in boosting the intelligence and security of data centers, allowing for cost-effective scalability.
Key Industry Trends
Rising Demand for Network Automation: Businesses are increasingly adopting network automation to streamline operations and ensure seamless connectivity, especially with the rise in remote working and cloud-based applications.
Growing Connected Devices: The surge in Internet of Things (IoT) adoption is leading to a greater need for advanced network management solutions. By 2023, there were an estimated 29.3 billion networked devices globally, creating significant demand for IBN.
High Bandwidth Requirements: Companies require stronger, high-bandwidth networks to support remote work and cloud applications, further fueling demand for IBN solutions.
Challenges Facing the Market
Despite the rapid growth, the market faces challenges. A key restraint is the lack of awareness among network administrators regarding the benefits of IBN. Many businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), lack the expertise needed to transition to automated networks. Additionally, hesitation in replacing traditional network management methods with automated solutions is slowing adoption.
Market Segmentation Insights
The IBN market is categorized into solutions and services. The solution segment holds the largest market share due to the increasing adoption of software-defined networking (SDN). Intent-based networking enhances SDN by enabling autonomous operation and performance monitoring.
Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/3433
Meanwhile, the services segment is expected to grow significantly as businesses seek consulting and integration support. These services help organizations design and implement customized IBN solutions that align with their network infrastructure and business objectives.
Key Industry Development
Leading technology providers are investing in IBN solutions. For instance, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. recently introduced a digital managed network solution to support IBN and help telecom companies expand their business-to-business (B2B) services. Such innovations are expected to accelerate market growth in the coming years.
In Janauary 2023, A new Apstra intent-based networking version was introduced by Juniper Networks, Inc. With the new version, businesses would be able to take advantage of Apstra's automation capabilities to guarantee uniform network policy and security across both physical and virtual infrastructures.
Browse Full Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intent-based-networking-market
Some of the key companies in the global Intent Based Networking (IBN) market include:
CISCO
Juniper Networks
IBM
Huawei
HPE
Nokia
Wipro
Gluware
Forward Networks
Netbrain Technologies
Frinx
Indeni
Intent Based Networking Market Latest Industry Updates
In March 2022, Fortinet, a provider of cybersecurity solutions, has partnered with five new service providers: Spectrotel, Radius Telecoms, TIME dotCom, Etihad Atheeb Telecom startup, and Indian technology startup Microland. To increase the company's global reach, these service providers incorporated Fortinet Secure SD-WAN into their managed services.
In March 2023, The Problem Diagnosis Automation System (PDAS) is made possible by the special Network Intent technologies that were introduced by NetBrain Technologies, Inc. Operations can define network intent without writing a single line of code thanks to the new PDA System. By integrating with ITSM systems, the PDA System reduces overall MTTR and eliminates time-consuming diagnostic tasks in order to respond to service issues as they arise.
Request For Discount: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/3433
Intent Based Networking Market Segmentation Analysis
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Solution
Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Cloud
On-premise
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
SMEs
Large enterprises
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail & Consumer Goods
Other Verticals (Hospitality, Energy & Utilities, Education, Transportation & Logistics, and Government)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Buy Now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/3433
The Intent-Based Networking market is set for remarkable expansion, driven by advancements in AI, ML, 5G, and cloud computing. As businesses continue to prioritize automation and network efficiency, the demand for IBN solutions will rise, creating vast opportunities for industry players.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+ +91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.