Identity Governance Administration Market Poised for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach USD 26.9 Billion by 2033

While remote work trends have accelerated the demand for IGA solutions, market growth is expected to stabilize post-pandemic.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Identity Governance Administration (IGA) market is projected to experience significant growth, rising from an estimated USD 8.14 billion in 2024 to USD 26.9 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2%.

Key Growth Drivers

The increasing need for centralized visibility over organizational data and applications—both on-premises and cloud-based—is a major factor fueling market expansion. As businesses become more globalized, managing identity access efficiently has become a necessity.

Government regulations have also played a crucial role in the adoption of IGA solutions. Compliance with standards such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) has made it essential for companies to implement systems that enforce security policies, audit user access, and generate compliance reports.

With traditional firewalls becoming less effective due to the growth of cloud, mobile, and social services, digital identity security has become a top priority for businesses. As a result, IGA solutions, once considered a back-office function, are now a boardroom-level concern due to the rising threat of security breaches caused by poor identity management.

The shift towards cloud computing and the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend has further driven demand for advanced identity governance solutions. However, these developments also bring increased risks, requiring businesses to adopt more robust security measures.

Challenges and Restraints

Despite strong market growth, the IGA sector faces challenges such as the lack of universal identity governance standards. Many organizations struggle to implement a unified identity management strategy across multiple platforms and applications, leading to compatibility issues and security vulnerabilities.

Budget constraints are another significant barrier. Implementing IGA solutions requires substantial investment in software, hardware, training, and ongoing maintenance. Small and mid-sized businesses, in particular, may find it difficult to allocate the necessary resources for adopting and maintaining IGA systems.

Market Segmentation and Trends

The market is primarily divided into two components: Solutions and Services. Solutions generated the highest revenue in 2023, as businesses prioritize advanced identity governance technologies. However, services—including consulting, integration, and managed solutions—are expected to see the highest growth rate. As businesses seek expert guidance for seamless deployment, compliance management, and risk mitigation, demand for these services continues to rise.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based IGA solutions further boosts the need for managed services. As businesses transition to digital environments, they require scalable, flexible solutions to protect sensitive data while maintaining compliance with evolving security regulations.

In May 2023, In order to enhance security, streamline the user experience, and increase automation capabilities for big, complicated businesses, Okta, Inc. introduced New Native Identity Integration with Amazon Web Services.

With the new capability, which is immediately available through the Okta Integration Network, Okta clients can furnish identities to AWS SSO for permission management. This eliminates significant complexity by automatically synchronizing user identities and groups.

Identity Governance Administration Market Latest Industry Updates

In May 2023, in an effort to promote enterprise-wide digital transformation, SAP SE announced that GEA had joined SAP in a strategic alliance. In order to fully realize the potential of an organization's intelligent use of data, GEA intends to use the cooperation to develop a worldwide ERP system built on SAP S/4HANA.

In November 2022, to better service its identity governance and administration clients in the Asia-Pacific area, the US company Okta constructed a data center there.The business provides policy-based access control and user identity management solutions to businesses. By allowing them to create, implement, and evaluate identity access management rules, link them to compliance specifications, and audit user access, it also aids in their security and regulatory compliance initiatives.

While remote work trends have accelerated the demand for IGA solutions, market growth is expected to stabilize post-pandemic. However, as cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, organizations will remain focused on strengthening their identity governance strategies.

With the rising digitalization of industries, particularly in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, the need for advanced identity management solutions will continue to grow. Companies investing in secure and scalable IGA solutions will be better equipped to protect sensitive data, maintain compliance, and drive operational efficiency.

