Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,971 in the last 365 days.

Cabot Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results

BOSTON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on Monday, May 5, 2025, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the second quarter results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The call will be webcast by Notified and may be accessed at Cabot’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbonsspecialty carbonsbattery materials, engineered elastomer compositesinkjet colorantsmasterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.


Contact:         
Steve Delahunt
Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations
(617) 342-6255

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cabot Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more