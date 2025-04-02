DebitMyData Launches Digital Identity LLM-Driven by Agentic Avatar System – Your Data Earns While You Sleep

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DebitMyData disrupts the digital economy with its proprietary LLM platform, enabling users to earn passive income from their data while combating AI-driven job displacement and DeepFakes. The beta launch introduces Agentic Avatars, blockchain-secured identity NFTs, AnimeGamer Video-to-Image and Image-to-Video AI—connecting advertisers non-intrusively to their audience.

Preska Thomas, Founder/CEO of DebitMyData and widely regarded as the "Satoshi Nakamoto of NFTs," envisions a future where human beings own their image, voice—even their thoughts—and are compensated fairly for their contributions to AI. Preska explains:

"We train AI systems to value human energy by compensating individuals for their data. DebitMyData bridges the gap between humans and AI by creating a system where digital footprints become valuable assets. This is how we achieve AI utopia—by ensuring humans own themselves."

Preska Thomas further emphasizes the importance of this mission:

"Current AI models exploit human data without fair compensation. DebitMyData flips the script by training AI to value and reward individuals for their energy. Whether you’re a gamer or a local business owner, your digital footprint is now your revenue stream."





DebitMyData, Inc. Logo

DebitMyData is Stripe Payment for Your Data and Plaid for Data

Every click, search, Netflix binging or post generates valuable data, but until now, only corporations have profited from it. DebitMyData flips this model.

Why DebitMyData Matters Across Industries

DebitMyData offers displaced "idle workers" an alternative to Universal Basic Income by enabling them to monetize their digital footprints. Users can earn income through ad leases, NFT royalties, and sponsorships, transforming their data into a sustainable revenue source.

DebitMyData integrates with platforms like Google Ads, Revive, and Prebid to optimize marketing strategies. Creators can design dynamic NFT Collections and make them available as banners for cross-platform ad campaigns, enhancing personalization with embedded visuals that engage niche markets.





Image by DebitMyData

"We’re not just building technology—we’re empowering industries," said Preska Thomas. "From gamers creating anime-inspired stories to logistics firms managing supply chains securely or celebrities monetizing their personal brands while combating deepfakes—we’re giving individuals and businesses the tools to unlock unprecedented value from their digital identities."

Join the today by signing up for DebitMyData’s beta program at debitmydata.com . For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact us at Contactus@debitmydata.com .

