ProMOS Adopts Silvaco Victory TCAD Solution for the Development of Next-Gen Silicon Photonics Devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO) (“Silvaco” or the “Company”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced that ProMOS Technologies has adopted Silvaco’s Victory TCAD™ simulation solution to accelerate the development of next-generation silicon photonics devices. By leveraging Silvaco’s cutting-edge technology, ProMOS aims to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of its photonic device designs.

Silvaco’s Victory Process™ is a comprehensive and technology-agnostic simulation solution that enables precise modeling of real-world fabrication steps, including etching, deposition, oxidation, implantation, and diffusion. Unlike simple emulation tools, Victory Process provides a detailed and accurate representation of semiconductor manufacturing, ensuring that simulated outcomes closely match actual production processes.

The Victory TCAD solution supports a wide range of cutting-edge applications, including Photonics, CMOS, Power, Memory, and Display technologies. Its user-friendly interface, automation capabilities, and advanced simulation features allow for efficient process optimization, rapid design iteration, and robust Design of Experiments (DoE) implementation. With Victory TCAD, ProMOS gains a powerful platform for accelerating innovation and refining the performance of its photonic devices.

"The adoption of Silvaco’s Victory TCAD tools marks a significant step forward for ProMOS in developing next-gen photonic devices," said Lynn Lin, Vice President at ProMOS. "Silvaco’s product leadership, service, and technical support were instrumental in our decision to select Silvaco for our photonic device development, helping us accelerate the pace of our innovation."

“The adoption of the Victory TCAD solution by ProMOS highlights the growing demand for advanced simulation solutions in silicon photonics,” said Eric Guichard, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the TCAD business unit at Silvaco. “We are thrilled to support ProMOS in their silicon photonics development journey. Victory TCAD provides a comprehensive simulation environment that enables companies like ProMOS to take into account process variation to optimize device performance while exploring new frontiers in photonics and semiconductor innovation.”

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

