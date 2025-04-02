Prairie Operating Co. Announces 11-Well Development at Rusch Pad

HOUSTON, TX, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the “Company” or “Prairie”), today announced the launch of an 11-well development program at the Rusch Pad in Weld County, Colorado. The first well was spud on April 1, 2025, utilizing Precision E-Drilling Rig 461, as part of the Company’s continued strategy to expand production and enhance operational efficiencies in the Denver-Julesburg (“DJ”) Basin.

The Rusch Pad development will consist of eleven two-mile lateral wells, alternating between the Niobrara A, B, and C Chalks and the Codell Sandstone. Drilling is expected to be completed by early June, with hydraulic fracturing commencing shortly after. Initial production is anticipated in early August. To minimize environmental impact, Prairie will deploy Precision’s E-rig 461, powered by natural gas generators with battery backup to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions.

“The Rusch Pad development is an important step in Prairie’s ongoing growth strategy following the closing of the Bayswater acquisition,” said Edward Kovalik, Chairman and CEO of Prairie. “With this new development, we are expanding our production footprint, optimizing our asset base, and further positioning Prairie for long-term success. We remain committed to disciplined capital deployment and maximizing shareholder value.”

The Rusch Pad development follows the recent closing of Prairie’s acquisition of Bayswater assets, which significantly expanded the Company’s position in the DJ Basin. Prairie is currently focused on integrating these assets, capturing operational efficiencies, and executing its development program to drive production growth and cash flow generation.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. is a Houston-based publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is committed to the responsible development of its oil and natural gas resources and is focused on maximizing returns through consistent growth, capital discipline, and sustainable cash flow generation. More information about the Company can be found at www.prairieopco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words “strive”, “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. There may be additional risks not currently known by the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations can be found in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 6, 2025, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report and Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

