myGwork’s WorkPride 2025 Returns for Sixth Consecutive Year to Champion Workplace Inclusion Worldwide

LONDON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- myGwork, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ business platform, has announced the return of WorkPride 2025 – its flagship five-day virtual global conference dedicated to workplace inclusion. Now in its sixth consecutive year, WorkPride 2025 , themed Your Allyship Journey Starts Here, will be held from June 16th to June 20th. The event provides a vital platform for anyone championing workplace equality and inclusion – including LGBTQ+ professionals, allies, and inclusive employers – to engage in impactful discussions on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and the ever-growing significance of workplace inclusivity around the globe.

Earlier this year, following the new US administration’s executive orders banning DEI initiatives within the federal government, myGwork experienced a remarkable 120% increase in traffic from US job seekers. This surge highlights the escalating demand for inclusive workplaces. Additionally, recent research conducted by myGwork reveal the persistent challenges faced by LGBTQ+ professionals and the pressing need for stronger workplace inclusion initiatives. For instance:

myGwork’s LGBTQ+ Student and Graduate Survey found that over three-quarters of LGBTQ+ job seekers hesitate to join companies where they cannot be their authentic selves, with eight out of ten believing their identity could hinder their chances of reaching senior leadership. Additionally, 80% would avoid companies that have recently withdrawn support for the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting the need for active and visible inclusion efforts.

found that over three-quarters of LGBTQ+ job seekers hesitate to join companies where they cannot be their authentic selves, with eight out of ten believing their identity could hinder their chances of reaching senior leadership. Additionally, 80% would avoid companies that have recently withdrawn support for the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting the need for active and visible inclusion efforts. myGwork’s latest research on LGBTQ+ Mental Health in the Workplace revealed that nearly 44.6% of LGBTQ+ professionals have experienced depression, increasing to 53.3% for trans and non-binary individuals and 59% for bi+/plurisexual individuals. Additionally, 31% report generalized anxiety disorder, particularly among trans and non-binary individuals.

WorkPride 2025 will feature a diverse range of panels, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to tackle these very challenges and enhance workplace inclusion. This year’s event will feature over 200 international speakers and 40+ sessions in both English and Spanish. Thousands of virtual attendees worldwide will gain insights, share best practices, and develop strategies to foster workplaces that embrace all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions. Key topics this year will cover:

Inclusion strategies and opportunities for LGBTQ+ professionals across industries, including finance, sports, healthcare, marketing, advertising, and media.



Understanding intersectionality and the unique challenges that LGBTQ+ professionals face, as well as sessions on authentic allyship.



Addressing the Rainbow Wage Gap and promoting pay equity.



Using inclusive language and tackling microaggressions in the workplace.



Workplace mental health and wellbeing.



Measuring inclusion through data to drive meaningful DEI progress, as well as exploring the future of DEI.





“With the theme Your Allyship Journey Starts Here, WorkPride 2025 is once again set to provide a dynamic platform for dialogue, learning, and collaboration. We invite LGBTQ+ professionals, allies, and inclusive employers – as well as anyone passionate about championing workplace equality – to join us for meaningful discussions that will help shape the future of workplace inclusion and DEI,” said Adrien and Pierre Gaubert, Co-Founders of myGwork.

This year’s WorkPride conference is backed by leading organizations committed to LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion. Booking.com returns as the headline sponsor, with day sponsors including Taylor Wessing, RS Group, and Organon.

Commenting on their support for this year’s WorkPride, Taylor Wessing’s Head of Talent Development and Inclusion, Robin Panrucker, stated: “Taylor Wessing is proud to be a day sponsor for WorkPride 2025 in collaboration with myGwork. Inclusion is central to our development programs, and by fostering a diverse and welcoming environment, we not only strengthen our team but also drive innovation and growth. Every voice matters, and our partnership with myGwork ensures we can continue to champion diversity within our firm.”

Jessica Chu, Group Head of D&I at RS Group, echoed this sentiment: “RS Group is proud to support WorkPride 2025 in collaboration with myGwork. We proactively build an inclusive organization where our current and future employees can bring their true selves to work each day and thrive. Visible allyship for the LGBTIQA+ community is essential, and myGwork continues to help us learn, grow, and evolve as an organization.”

David Burton, Global Co-Lead of Organon Pride Network, added: “Organon is delighted to support WorkPride 2025 in collaboration with myGwork. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where ‘We All Belong,’ ensuring that Organon employees can bring their authentic selves to work. Our partnership with myGwork not only helps us attract talent but also enables us to grow and continuously improve.”

WorkPride 2025 is a must-attend FREE event for professionals, allies, and inclusive companies striving to create more equitable workplaces. Attendees who participate in five or more sessions will receive an LGBTQ+ Inclusion Certificate of Attendance. For more information about the WorkPride 2025 agenda or to register, visit the myGwork website here .

About myGwork

myGwork is the largest talent platform and professional network for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers, and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It empowers the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events, e-learning/training, news, and much more.



