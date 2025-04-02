lowRISC and SCI Semiconductor Release Sunburst Chip Repository for Secure Microcontroller Development

Open source release accelerates path to market for commercial CHERIoT-based secure microcontrollers, supporting industry adoption and innovation

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- lowRISC C.I.C. , the open silicon ecosystem organisation, together with SCI Semiconductor , a leader in CHERI solutions and both CHERI Alliance founding members, today announced the release of the open source Sunburst Chip design repository, a key milestone in phase two of the DSbD/UKRI-funded Sunburst Project (Grant Number: 107540). This marks a significant step in bringing CHERIoT-Ibex based secure microcontrollers to market, as leveraged by SCI’s ICENI device family, which will reach first commercial availability this year.

Why it matters: memory safety vulnerabilities account for around 70% of reported exploits, causing industries from automotive to IoT and industrial systems to require secure, efficient microcontroller solutions that balance performance, power consumption, and affordability. CHERI technology provides a critical solution, mitigating these vulnerabilities by enforcing memory safety at the hardware level.

“By addressing security challenges in a ‘by design’ manner, CHERIoT-Ibex has proven its potential as a next-generation secure microcontroller architecture. However, to move the needle, CHERIoT-based IP must be both commercial-grade and readily available,” said Dr. Gavin Ferris, CEO of lowRISC. “Our release, with SCI, of the permissively licensed open source Sunburst Chip repository is a significant turning point in bringing CHERI-based security to the embedded systems market, and represents a core deliverable of the Sunburst project.”

This news follows lowRISC and SCI Semiconductor’s commitment to tape out the Sonata™ design (incorporating Microsoft's Ibex®-based CHERIoT core). This builds on the success of the first phase of the Sunburst Project, which introduced CHERI technology to embedded engineers through the Sonata™ FPGA board and RTL platform. The project was subsequently extended to deliver an open source SoC top-level, reusing much of the IP developed for OpenTitan “Earl Grey”, which itself has reached production with Google and is heading into Chromebooks this year. Sonata™ platforms distributed to key stakeholders by the Sunburst project are driving awareness, technical engagement and innovation around memory-safe microcontrollers as could be seen in the recent Digital Catapult / DSbD TAP Cohort 6 event .

SCI Semiconductor is leveraging the Sunburst Chip repository as the foundation of their ICENI family of secure microcontrollers. As part of this effort, SCI is targeting a 22nm commercial process and will drive this design to form the basis for the first ICENI secure microcontroller, a commercial chip available in the second half of 2025.

“The availability of commercial-grade CHERI technology is a key factor in shaping the future of secure computing,” said Haydn Povey, Chief Executive, SCI Semiconductor. “We are on a mission to ensure that the market has access to robust, open source foundations for secure-by-design microcontrollers enabling a focus on differentiation, just as we have with Iceni.”

The Sunburst Chip repository is now publicly available on GitHub at https://github.com/lowRISC/sunburst-chip . Developers and researchers are encouraged to explore the repository and leverage the technology for their own CHERIoT-Ibex based designs. For those looking to experiment with CHERIoT-Ibex today, the Sonata™ low-cost boards are available to purchase via Mouser .

About lowRISC®

Founded in 2014 at the University of Cambridge Department of Computer Science and Technology, lowRISC is a not-for-profit company/CIC that provides a neutral home for collaborative engineering to develop and maintain open source silicon designs and tools for the long term. The lowRISC not-for-profit structure combined with full-stack engineering capabilities in-house enables the hosting and management of high-quality projects like OpenTitan and Sunburst via the Silicon Commons® approach.

About SCI Semiconductor

SCI Semiconductor was formed to lead the commercialisation of CHERI enabled devices. With a strong focus on secure and high-integrity computing, the organisation has built a team of recognised industry leaders, with decades of leadership in security, processor IP and chip design, and high-integrity software.

About the CHERI Alliance

lowRISC and SCI Semiconductor are both founding members of the CHERI Alliance , a community interest organisation promoting the global adoption of the Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions (CHERI) security technology across the computing industry. Building on over a decade of pioneering research by the University of Cambridge and SRI International, CHERI introduces a proven architecture designed to enhance system security through fine-grained memory protection and software compartmentalization. The Alliance is actively engaging with industry, academia, and the public sector to standardise and implement CHERI across a diverse range of computing platforms. To learn more, visit http://www.cheri-alliance.org

Media Contact

lowRISC@w2comm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.