XRP News: XRPTurbo Ends Oversubscribed Presale, Set For Bitmart Listing — Don’t Miss This $XRP Next Big Gem!

TALLINN, Estonia, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRPTurbo presale has officially sold out, securing over 300,000 XRP in under 30 days—making waves as the hottest launchpad project in the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

If you missed out, there’s no time for regrets, because the next major opportunity is right around the corner!

In less than 24 hours, XRPTurbo’s native token, $XRT, is debuting on the popular crypto exchange Bitmart , opening up a fresh entry point for new investors who want to secure a stake in what analysts are calling XRP’s breakout project of 2025.

A Second Chance: Bitmart Listing Countdown Has Begun!

With an estimated listing valuation at just $1.4 million FDV, XRPTurbo ($XRT) is still tremendously undervalued compared to established launchpads like DAO Maker and Seedify, signaling massive upside potential.

Early adopters are perfectly positioned to ride XRPTurbo’s powerful momentum as it unfolds its ambitious roadmap.

If you sat on the sidelines during the presale, this is your second chance—but don’t blink, because this launch is anticipated to be explosive.

Why XRPTurbo is Causing FOMO Across the XRP Community

XRPTurbo isn’t merely another crypto launchpad—it’s a pioneering platform specifically designed for the XRP Ledger, combining the best of DAO Maker and Kickstarter into one powerful ecosystem.

It has quickly gained recognition for revolutionizing XRP DeFi, NFTs, and AI-based blockchain innovations.

What makes XRPTurbo Unique?

The First Comprehensive Launchpad on XRP Ledger:

XRPTurbo is providing crucial DeFi infrastructure to XRP Ledger, opening doors for developers, creators, and investors to launch AI and Real-World Asset (RWA) projects.

Intuitive No-Code Token Minting Platform:

The revolutionary GUI interface lets anyone mint XRP-native tokens and NFTs effortlessly, without any technical barriers—driving widespread adoption.

Liquid Staking with Up to 25% APY:

XRPTurbo’s staking platform enables investors to stake $XRT tokens securely, directly from their wallets, earning attractive yields while maintaining liquidity.

Upcoming DAO Governance:

Early token holders will soon have a direct voice in project selection, staking reward structures, and other key decisions, truly democratizing XRPTurbo’s growth.

Immediate Benefits for $XRT Buyers Post-Bitmart Listing

Once XRPTurbo hits Bitmart, investors will immediately gain powerful advantages:

Instant Access & Liquidity:

Buy $XRT easily on a trusted exchange at attractive early-market pricing.

Staking Rewards & Governance:

Start earning from XRPTurbo’s lucrative staking pool (2,000,000 XRT reserved for early stakers!) and secure priority access to new project launches.

Immediate Price Upside:

The Bitmart listing price is 25% above presale valuation, offering early buyers immediate potential gains as trading begins.

XRPTurbo’s Next Big Moves—Roadmap Highlights

Following the Bitmart listing, XRPTurbo is poised to roll out key milestones rapidly, making $XRT even more valuable:

XRPTurbo Platform Demo Launch: Experience first-hand the easy-to-use platform and robust suite of DeFi products coming soon.

AI & RWA Launchpad Official Opening: Early holders get exclusive investment opportunities in high-potential XRP-native AI and RWA projects.

Governance DAO Framework: Influence decisions, stake your tokens, and shape XRPTurbo’s exciting future developments.

How to Prepare for Bitmart Launch & Stay Ahead

This listing is your critical entry point—don’t miss XRP’s hottest crypto opportunity:

Join XRPTurbo’s Telegram to be among the first to know exact Bitmart listing times and staking launch details.

Follow XRPTurbo on Twitter (X) for real-time announcements, project news, and token updates.

Act Fast—Your Last Chance to Be Early is NOW!

With the countdown ticking, XRPTurbo’s Bitmart debut is set to ignite a frenzy.

Don’t watch from the sidelines again—seize your chance to join XRP’s biggest new launchpad at the ground floor.

Website: xrpturbo.com

Telegram: t.me/xrpturbocom

Twitter: x.com/xrpturbocom

Whitepaper: docs.xrpturbo.com

Media Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

