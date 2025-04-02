Spray Dried Molasses Market is Projected to Reach USD 11,396 Million by 2035, Growing at a 9.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Spray Dried Molasses Market

Global Spray Dried Molasses Market Poised for Steady Growth Amid Sustainable Agriculture Trends, states Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global spray-dried molasses market is expected to be valued at USD 4,640.2 million in 2025 and will expand at a CAGR of 9.4% to reach USD 11,396 million by 2035.The spray-dried molasses market is growing at a high rate because consumers have a great demand for a sweetener that could be considered sustainable. Spray-dried molasses is very important for natural sweeteners, animal feed, and nutritional products manufacturing today because many consumers and industries opted for an environment-friendly way of doing things. The principal cause of why it is the favourite of the food and beverage industry is that it has a low glycaemic index, so it is healthier rather than refined sugars.The primary driving force behind this increased demand for plant-based diets and organic diets is the demand for sustainable ingredients, among which is molasses. It enhances the worth of spray-dried molasses since this is a renewable resource; therefore, carbon footprints are reduced as supply chains become even more sustainable. This aspect is fuelling continued clean-label trends within the food sector and consumers' growing need for transparency as well as sustainability, and therefore, the world market for spay-dried molasses is set to continue growing.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10698 Key Takeaways from the Global Spray-Dried Molasses Market Study:The market is projected to grow at 9.4% CAGR and reach USD 11,396 million by 2035The market created an opportunity of USD 6,755.8 million between 2025 to 2035Predominating market players include Amalgamated Sugar Company, American Crystal Sugar Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Associated British Foods PLC, Bunge Limited and Cargill, Incorporated among others.Sugarcane-Based Molasses is estimated to hold 67% of the market share by 2025 end.“Europe and North America Lead Spray Dried Molasses Market with High Adoption Rates,” states Fact.MR.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Spray Dried Molasses Market:Amalgamated Sugar Company; American Crystal Sugar Company; Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM); Associated British Foods PLC; Bunge Limited; Cargill, Incorporated; Crosby Molasses Company; ED&F Man Holdings; Guangxi Nanning East Asia Sugar Group; Imperial Sugar Company; India Glycols Limited; International Molasses Corporation, Ltd.; Louis Dreyfus Company; MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad; Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Nordzucker AG; Spreckels Sugar Company; Tate & Lyle PLC; Wilmar International; Zook Molasses Company; Other Prominent Players.Market Development:The competitive dynamics in the spray-dried molasses sector are fuelled by R&D, and partnerships with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing research to provide value-added services with higher quality. Such platforms enable farmers to manage the flavoring processes in real-time, optimize the use of spray-dried molasses to achieve maximum production, and realize higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.In January 2023, Cargill completed its acquisition of Owensboro Grain Company, an independent, fifth-generation soybean processing facility in Kentucky, firming up its North American oilseeds network to meet demand in food, feed, and renewable markets.In September 2024, Global Food Company Cargill strengthens its pet nutrition footprint with the strategic acquisition of two feed mills from Compana pet brands in Denver and Kansas City, expanding its manufacturing capabilities among a soaring U.S. pet care market projected to reach $250 Bn by 2030.Spray Dried Molasses Market News:In August 2024, Armers Business Network (FBN) and ADM partnered to introduce Gradable, a joint venture aimed at advancing sustainable grain production. Gradable allows farmers and buyers to add value by embracing regenerative and environmentally friendly farming practices.In October 2024, Crosby Foods added to its line of nutritive sweeteners with the introduction of five SKUs being offered by Caesars Tea Inc., which are Organic Golden Sugar, Agave, and Crystal Rock Sugar. The expansion is aimed to assist Crosby to achieve its innovation goals while innovative customer demands are also fulfilled with resealable stand-up pouch packaging.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10698 Get valuable insights into the Global Spray Dried Molasses Market:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global spray-dried molasses market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Source Type (Sugarcane-Based Molasses, Sugar Beet-Based Molasses, and Hybrid Molasses Sources), Application (Animal Feed (Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquaculture Feed), Food & Beverages (Bakery Products, Confectionery, Flavor Enhancers) and Agriculture & Fertilizers (Soil Conditioners, Bio-Fertilizers), Form (Powder & Granules), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales & Retail Sales) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global dried fruit extracts market accounts for a revenue of US$ 8.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 15.8 billion by the end of 2032. Global demand for dried fruit extracts is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.The global nutritional yeast market accounts for US$ 428.1 million at present and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 999.5 million by the end of 2032. High market expansion is because worldwide consumption of nutritional yeast is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2032.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.