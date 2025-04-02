Taoxichuan International Cultural Exchange and Communication Center is Officially Launched, Empowering the Millennial Porcelain Capital to Engage the World

JINGDEZHEN, China, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 22nd, the Taoxichuan International Cultural Exchange and Communication Center was officially launched at the Taoxichuan Cultural & Creative District in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, marking the new exploration of Taoxichuan's cultural voyage to the world.

The event was hosted by Xinhua News Agency News and Information Center Jiangxi Branch and Jingdezhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Group. Guest attendees included Peter Lizák - Ambassador of Slovakia to China, diplomats from Ecuador, Nigeria, Cuba, and other countries, representatives from international organizations such as the International Organization for Migration, officials from local cultural and tourism departments, as well as Chinese and international media and influencers. Over a hundred guests gathered in the "Porcelain Capital" to witness this cultural milestone.

As a millennial global hub of porcelain, Jingdezhen has crafted a unique legend in the history of world ceramics and Chinese civilization, becoming a vital cultural symbol through which China engages with the world.

Zhang Long, Member of the Standing Committee of the Jingdezhen Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Jingdezhen Municipal Committee, emphasized in his address that the establishment of the center is timely. He expressed hope that the center would amplify Jingdezhen's voice on the global stage, sharing China's stories and enabling the world to glimpse a vibrant and culturally prosperous China through the lens of Jingdezhen.

"Jingdezhen is a UNESCO Creative City in the category of Crafts and Folk Art, and its ceramic culture is a shared heritage of humanity," said Shahbaz Khan, Director of UNESCO's Regional Office for East Asia, in a video address. He noted that the establishment of Taoxichuan International Cultural Exchange and Communication Center will foster collaboration among global artists and scholars, driving innovation and sustainable development in traditional craftsmanship.

The Taoxichuan International Cultural Exchange and Communication Center aims to build an international communication ecosystem, enhance overseas outreach, strengthen ties with international media, expand cross-border collaborations, and elevate Jingdezhen's role in global cultural dialogue.

As the inheritor and guardian of the cultural treasures of the millennial porcelain capital, Jingdezhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Group has actively participated in the establishment of the Jingdezhen National Ceramic Culture Inheritance and Innovation Pilot Zone in recent years. With a strong focus on cultural and creative tourism, industrial revitalization, and urban renewal, the group has developed several projects, including Taoxichuan and Taoyang Alley, into new cultural tourism landmarks and exemplary models of cultural heritage innovation in the porcelain capital.

During the keynote speeches, three guests shared insights on international cultural exchange. Liu Zili, Chairperson of Jingdezhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Holdings Group Co., Ltd, presented "The Taoxichuan Vision and the Migratory Birds Project", detailing efforts to transform Jingdezhen into a hub for global artists and young artisans. Yang Xingrong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Dunhuang Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Dunhuang Municipal Committee, discussed "Strengthening Cultural Confidence and Enhancing International Communication", highlighting Dunhuang's innovative use of digital technology and exhibitions to facilitate cross-cultural dialogue. Zhang Ming, Dean of the School of Industrial Design, Nanjing University of the Arts, delivered a speech on the theme "The Fusion of Nanjing's Cultural Heritage with Global Civilization". He elaborated on how the exhibition "Tisser Le Monde Ensemble - Cité De La Splendeur Littéraire · Nanjing" serves as a platform to tell the stories of Nanjing and China.

The event also featured an announcement ceremony of the "Taoxichuan Cultural Communication Ambassadors". Five representatives from academia, media, and the arts were honored with the title.

Source: ‌Jingdezhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Group

