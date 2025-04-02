Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green Announces Judicial Appointments

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR JOSH GREEN ANNOUNCES JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS

April 1, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced his selections to fill three judicial vacancies. He has appointed Taryn Tomasa Gifford and Karin L. Holma to the Circuit Court of the First Circuit. Holma will fill the vacancy left by Judge Shanlyn A.S. Park and Tomasa Gifford will fill the anticipated vacancy resulting from the retirement of Judge Dean E. Ochiai this summer, pending Senate confirmation. These appointments follow Governor Green’s recent selection of Kauanoe A. D. Jackson to the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi Island), marking a historic moment as all three of his latest judicial nominees are women. The nominees were selected from lists provided by the Judicial Selection Commission.

Taryn Tomasa Gifford currently serves as supervising attorney in the Office of the Public Defender. She is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and has dedicated her legal career to ensuring fair representation for all individuals in the justice system.

Judge Karin L. Holma serves in the District Court of the First Circuit and has been temporarily assigned as a Circuit Judge in the Circuit Court of the First Circuit. She is a graduate of the Willamette University College of Law and brings extensive experience in both trial and appellate law.

Recently, Governor Green also nominated Kauanoe A. D. Jackson to serve as a Circuit Court Judge in the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit for a 10-year term. Jackson, currently the supervising deputy prosecuting attorney in the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney – West Hawaiʻi office, has served in progressively senior roles since joining the office in 2007.

Governor Green expressed confidence in his selections:

“Taryn Tomasa Gifford and Karin Holma are highly accomplished legal professionals whose knowledge, experience, and dedication to justice will serve the people of Hawaiʻi well on the Intermediate Court of Appeals. Alongside Kauanoe Jackson’s nomination to the Circuit Court, these appointments underscore my commitment to selecting strong, fair-minded, and highly qualified individuals to serve in our courts. I am proud to nominate these three exceptional women to the bench.”

Taryn Tomasa Gifford stated:

“I am truly honored and grateful for this nomination. Throughout my career, I have worked to ensure access to justice for all individuals and I look forward to bringing that commitment to my service on the Circuit Court of the First Circuit.”

Karin L. Holma shared:

“This is a privilege and I thank Governor Green for his trust in my ability to serve the people of Hawaiʻi. I am committed to upholding the rule of law with fairness and integrity.”

Previously, Kauanoe A. D. Jackson stated:

“I am deeply honored by Governor Green’s nomination and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our community in this new capacity. I look forward to upholding justice with fairness, integrity and a steadfast commitment to the people of Hawai‘i Island.”

Governor Green’s judicial appointments now await Senate confirmation. If confirmed, the appointees will play a vital role in shaping Hawaiʻi’s judicial landscape for years to come.

