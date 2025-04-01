Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,009 in the last 365 days.

DOA NEWS release on Honolulu egg prices

    

     

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

SHARON HURD
CHAIRPERSON

HAWAIʻI BOARD OF AGRICULTURE

 

DEAN M. MATSUKAWA
DEPUTY TO THE CHAIRPERSON

HAWAIʻI BOARD OF AGRICULTURE

 

 

 

LOCAL AND MAINLAND EGG PRICES COMPARABLE
IN LATEST DATA FOR HONOLULU

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                       

NR25-07

March 31, 2025

 

HONOLULU – The price of local and mainland eggs in Honolulu rose significantly in the first quarter of this year. However, the price between local and mainland eggs was comparable, according to latest statistics from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA), Market Analysis and News Branch (MANB).

Since Jan. 1, 2025, egg prices rose by 20% for local eggs, with a median price of $9.51 per dozen, while the price for imported mainland eggs rose 30% to $9.46, just a few cents difference.

Hawai‘i still pays significantly higher prices than the rest of the U.S., which averages at $4.90 per dozen. The increase in the price of mainland eggs can be mainly attributed to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) which has impacted egg production across the continental U.S.

January 2025, HDOA released data that indicated that between 2021 and 2024, the price for a dozen locally produced eggs rose by 28.4% from $6.91 to $8.87 while the price of imported mainland eggs increased by 51.8% from $5.50 to $8.35. The data collected between 2023 and 2024 show that local egg prices rose by 2.7% while mainland eggs prices rose by 6.2%.

“While the increasing price of all eggs is a concern for everyone, it is good to see that local eggs are able to be very competitive in the marketplace,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “Of course, the added benefit of locally produced eggs is that they are fresher and we hope that everyone will choose local when available and support our local producers.”

While HPAI was detected in two locations on O‘ahu in early November 2024, no further detections of the virus have been confirmed and no Hawai‘i egg production facilities have been involved. HDOA continues to work with the local poultry industry to keep HPAI from infecting flocks.

# # #

Attachments: Statistics on Egg Prices, Quarter 1, 2025
Statistics on Egg Prices, December 2021-2024

Media Contact:
Janelle Saneishi
Public Information Officer
Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture
Phone: 808-973-9560
Cell: 808-341-5528
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://hdoa.hawaii.gov

Aloha,

Janelle Saneishi

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture
ph: (808) 973-9560
email: [email protected]

Website: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/

Confidentiality Notice:  This e-mail message, including any attachments, is for the sole use of the intended recipient(s) and may contain confidential and/or privileged information.  Any review, use, disclosure, or distribution by unintended recipients is prohibited.  If you are not the intended recipient(s), please contact the sender by reply e-mail and destroy all copies of the original message.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DOA NEWS release on Honolulu egg prices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more