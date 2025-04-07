The Mended Soul Project Hosts ‘Sneakers, Jeans and Justice’ Celebration and Fundraiser to Support Survivors

The Mended Soul logo RSVP to the event by making a donation to The Mended Soul Donate at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sneakers-jeans-justice-bash-registration-1290295401279?aff=oddtdtcreator

Annual event blends celebration and advocacy, bringing together survivors, experts, and community leaders to champion trauma recovery and social justice

Healing isn’t one-size-fits-all. That’s why we create spaces where people from all walks of life can feel safe, seen and supported.” — Sandra Glass

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mended Soul Project will host its signature charitable event, Sneakers, Jeans and Justice: Sandra’s 55th Birthday Celebration & Fundraiser, on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pearls Event Center in Southfield, Michigan. The charitable event raises awareness and support for survivors of sexual trauma, sex trafficking and domestic violence—while honoring the healing journey of founder and CEO Sandra Glass.A military veteran, trauma survivor and empowerment coach, Glass launched The Mended Soul Project in 2022 to provide inclusive, trauma-informed recovery support. Her mission was born from personal experience and a deep commitment to helping others transform pain into purpose.“Healing isn’t one-size-fits-all,” said Glass. “That’s why we create spaces where people from all walks of life can feel safe, seen and supported. This event is about celebration, education and transformation.”The evening will feature keynote speakers, licensed psychologists, survivor advocates, and a trauma-informed yoga and breathwork session. Guests will hear moving testimonies, including one from a young woman breaking an 11-year silence about childhood abuse. Law enforcement professionals will also offer insights into preventing sex trafficking.The event culminates in food, music and fellowship—celebrating community, courage and healing.Founded at the intersection of faith, justice and inclusive healing, The Mended Soul Project, a 501(c)(3) organization, offers trauma recovery programs, coaching and holistic wellness resources for survivors of all backgrounds. Sponsors and donors are invited to support the event and its mission by reaching out through the organization’s website or contributing directly through secure platforms.Guests can RSVP for the event by making a tax-deductible donation to The Mended Soul.Proceeds from Sneakers, Jeans and Justice will fund trauma-informed programs, outreach initiatives, and survivor support services. Donations can be made via Cash App, Zelle, Givelify , or PayPal to ensure accessibility for all supporters. Every gift helps create safe, healing-centered spaces for survivors to reclaim their lives. To donate or learn more, visit https://giv.li/i58zsj ABOUT THE MENDED SOUL PROJECTThe Mended Soul Project is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping survivors of sexual trauma, domestic violence, and exploitation heal and reclaim their lives. Founded in 2022 by veteran and trauma survivor Sandra Glass, the organization offers trauma-informed coaching, wellness programs, and community education. Rooted in compassion and inclusive support, The Mended Soul Project creates safe spaces for transformation, empowerment, and hope.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.