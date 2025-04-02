FlashDocs Launches Developer API to Automate Slide Deck Creation from Markdown and Structured Data

The #1 API to automate slide decks From markdown to slide decks FlashDocs API logo

FlashDocs unveils its API-first platform for building Google Slides and PowerPoint decks from code, tailored for developers, agents, and data tools.

We built FlashDocs because developers deserve an elegant, programmable way to generate slide decks at scale.” — Morten Bruun, Co-Founder, FlashDocs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashDocs today announced the public launch of its developer API for automating the creation of Google Slides and PowerPoint presentations. The API enables developers, product teams, and AI agents to generate fully branded, dynamic slide decks using structured data, markdown, or templates — all with just a few lines of code.

With over 30 million slide decks created every day, presentations remain one of the most common — and most manual — formats in modern work. FlashDocs aims to change that by introducing a new programmatic layer for slides, much like Stripe did for payments and Twilio did for messaging.

“Documents have become increasingly automated — from PDFs to emails to spreadsheets,” said the FlashDocs founding team. “But slide decks have been left behind. They’re still being created manually, often by developers or analysts who’d rather be writing code. We’re changing that with FlashDocs.”

From Data to Decks

FlashDocs supports both Google Slides and PowerPoint (PPTX) output formats and is built for flexibility across use cases. Whether it’s a sales platform that needs to generate custom proposals, a BI tool exporting dashboards to slides, or an LLM agent generating visual insights, FlashDocs handles the formatting and structure under the hood — including layout selection, charts, tables, images, and merge-tag personalization.

Developers can generate decks from:

Markdown

Structured JSON

Prebuilt or custom templates with dynamic merge fields

AI agent-generated outlines and prompts

The API includes SDKs for Python and JavaScript and is fully REST-based, with plans to add Node, Go, and CLI support soon. FlashDocs also includes advanced template management features, allowing teams to upload and version their own slide templates, and maintain consistent branding across every output.

Built for AI Agents and Automation-First Workflows

As AI agents become more capable of producing insights, summaries, and workflows, they need a medium to communicate — not just back to systems, but to humans. FlashDocs is designed to fill that gap, turning raw data or agent output into clean, readable, and shareable presentations.

“Right now, AI agents are great at thinking, but not so great at showing their work,” said Morten Bruun, FlashDocs Co-Founder. “We built FlashDocs to help agents output in a language humans already understand: slide decks.”

FlashDocs is already being used in production by early-stage AI tools, analytics platforms, and internal ops teams. Common use cases include:

Investor updates generated from Notion or markdown

Sales decks personalized with logos and deal data

Customer QBRs created from product usage metrics

BI dashboards exported into shareable slide formats

LLM agents that summarize and visualize knowledge for end users

A Developer-Native Approach

Unlike the native APIs from Google and Microsoft, which can be complex, underpowered, or language-specific, FlashDocs is built from the ground up to serve developers. The onboarding flow includes example projects, Postman collections, live docs, and template libraries to help teams get up and running in minutes.

“FlashDocs is the missing presentation layer for modern stacks,” said the team. “You don’t need to open PowerPoint ever again. Your app, your agent, or your script can build the deck for you.”

Availability

FlashDocs is launching in public beta starting today at https://flashdocs.com. New users can sign up for a free account and access 5,000 credits to test the API. Custom onboarding support and higher-volume pricing are available for startups, enterprise teams, and partners building on top of the FlashDocs API.

For more information, visit https://flashdocs.com or contact the team at hey@flashdocs.ai.

