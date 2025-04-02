DC area startup launches AI research tool with support from local university researchers

moara.io, built with researchers at American University, George Washington University, and Stevenson University, uses AI to streamline literature reviews.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moara LLC is excited to announce the release of moara.io , a generative AI-powered scientific literature review tool. Designed to streamline inefficient and incomplete research processes, moara.io provides researchers with an end-to-end solution to bring to life crucial insights from a corpus of over 100 million scientific papers – across both peer-reviewed articles and reputable working papers.This first version of moara.io has been developed in collaboration with experts from several DC/ Maryland/ Virginia (DMV) academic institutions – namely, American University, George Washington University, and Stevenson University. The team at Moara LLC has collaborated with librarians, faculty members, and students across a range of fields, and will continue to mature the product with input from this ecosystem.“With moara.io, we’re not only making day-to-day literature reviews more efficient,” said John Frechette, Co-Founder and CEO of Moara LLC. “Together, we’re also helping to usher a new generation of scientific research – one that is more standardized, iterative, and cross-disciplinary.”Key features of moara.io• Generative AI-powered search: Enter full-context research questions directly and receive highly precise and custom results, with authoritative paper suggestions.• Meta-insights across papers: View instantaneous insights on topics of research, including summary empirical findings and literature reviews across multiple papers.• End-to-end workflow: Manage literature reviews, save papers to specific projects, and organize findings – all in one platform. Incorporate papers from other sites and conduct systematic reviews.The product has been specifically designed for these audiences and supports all disciplines, ranging from social sciences to materials science and beyond.Empowering researchers with cutting-edge technologiesmoara.io addresses critical bottlenecks in academic workflows by providing:1. Faster discovery: Quickly identify the most relevant research through intelligent AI filtering.2. Seamless integration of findings: Relate insights, statistical results, methodologies, and data sources between papers, especially crucial for systematic reviews.3. Improved management of papers: Save, organize, and annotate papers in customized workspaces.Availability and next stepsThis first version of moara.io is now available to researchers worldwide. To explore its features and start using the platform, visit www.moara.io About Moara LLCMoara LLC is an innovation-driven company dedicated to transforming scientific research workflows through AI-powered solutions. Its software-as-a-service product, moara.io, bridges the gap between traditional research tools and modern technology, enabling researchers to achieve more with less effort.

