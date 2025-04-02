GroundingTime Unveils Bamboo Fiber Grounding Bedding

Shenzhen, China, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health-tech brand GroundingTime has launched its next-generation bamboo fiber grounding bedding, integrating 5X Enhanced Grounding Effect, 2 Years of Reliable Grounding Performance, and OTX Certified Bamboo Fiber for a superior grounding experience.





5X Enhanced Grounding Effect for Maximum Benefits

Featuring Multi-Point™ Silver Fiber Grounding Technology, GroundingTime’s bedding has 1,000 grounding points per square foot, ensuring full-body conductivity for optimal health benefits.

The High-Density Circular Grounding Network provides consistent conductivity, even as users move, maintaining uninterrupted grounding benefits all night long.

2 Years of Reliable Grounding Performance

GroundingTime’s Silver WeaveLock™ Technology tightly integrates silver fibers into the fabric, preventing shedding and ensuring long-lasting grounding.

Even after 100 washes, the bedding retains over 70% of its silver ion content, maintaining superior grounding performance.

OTX Certified Bamboo Fiber: Health & Comfort Combined

OTX Certified Bamboo Fiber is silky-smooth, breathable, and naturally antibacterial, inhibiting bacterial growth and ensuring a healthier sleeping environment, ideal for sensitive skin.

A renewable resource, bamboo fiber is a more sustainable choice than traditional cotton fabrics, supporting eco-conscious living.

GroundingTime: Pioneering the Future of Grounding Technology

“We’re not just creating grounding products—we’re redefining a healthier, more luxurious lifestyle,” said the Chief R&D Officer at GroundingTime. “By combining advanced grounding technology with bamboo fiber, we’re making wellness more effective and enjoyable.”

The new GroundingTime bamboo fiber grounding bedding is now available on the brand’s website. GroundingTime will continue to innovate, delivering next-level solutions for better sleep and well-being.

For more details, visit the official GroundingTime website: https://groundingtime.com/

Huiqin Guo cheny5448@gmail.com

