Federman & Sherwood Investigates Pacific Residential Mortgage for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Pacific Residential Mortgage with respect to their recent data breach. On February 10, 2025, Pacific Residential Mortgage, LLC, or PacRes Mortgage, discovered that hackers carried out a “ransomware lockdown” on some of its systems. The mortgage lender, which has branches in Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona, hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate and secure its network. The incident was also reported to law enforcement authorities. It was determined that the Pacific Residential Mortgage data breach may have involved unauthorized access to sensitive personal information, such as names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers and financial account details.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.