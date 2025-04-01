Federman & Sherwood Investigates Chord Speciality Dental Partners for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Chord Speciality Dental Partners with respect to their recent data breach. Chord Specialty Dental Partners, which supports more than 60 dental practices across six states, has reported a data breach affecting 173,430 individuals to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. CDHA Management, LLC and Spark DSO, LLC, which operate as Chord Specialty Dental Partners, discovered suspicious activity linked to an employee's email account around September 11, 2024. Action was taken to secure the account, and third-party experts were engaged to investigate the Chord Specialty Dental Partners data breach. The investigation revealed unauthorized access to several accounts between August 19 and September 25, 2024. A review found that compromised data may include names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, bank account details, payment card information, dates of birth, medical information, and health insurance details.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

