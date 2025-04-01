Federman & Sherwood Investigates Lee University for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Lee University with respect to their recent data breach. In March 2024, Cleveland, Tennessee Christian school Lee University experienced a data breach due to a third-party software vulnerability that led to unauthorized access to its systems. The breach potentially compromised sensitive personal information of students, donors, and current and former employees. With cybersecurity experts' assistance, the university conducted an investigation to determine the scope of the data breach and identify affected individuals. Information compromised in the Lee University data breach varied by individual but may have included names, Social Security numbers, driver's license and government-issued ID numbers, financial details, and medical information, according to a report submitted to the Texas Attorney General.

