Federman & Sherwood Investigates AOD Federal Credit Union for Data Breach

OKALHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into AOD Federal Credit Union with respect to their recent data breach. AOD Federal Credit Union has disclosed a data security incident potentially involving individuals' personal information. On August 9, 2024, the Alabama credit union identified unauthorized access to its network. In response, the company initiated an investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts and reported the data breach to the FBI. On March 4, 2025, the investigation revealed that an unauthorized party may have accessed and/or taken certain files containing personal data between August 8 and August 9, 2024. According to a report submitted to the Texas Attorney General's Office, the AOD Federal Credit Union data breach may have exposed names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and financial information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.